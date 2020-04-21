DC Has Magnetic Charm for a Reason

I’ve been trying to keep myself busy since we closed Kith/Kin. The restaurant industry is in trouble. We’ve always been in trouble. It’s a tough business, but now more than ever. I’m worried about my staff and the industry at large. I’m worried about the future and trying to keep anxiety levels down. We’re all in this together, since every industry is impacted by this situation.

I have a lot of nostalgia associated with Washington, DC. My grandfather taught at Howard University and then moved to Nigeria in the 1970s. My aunt, his oldest child, lives in DC, so when he came back from Nigeria every summer, he’d say that we’d all have to congregate from all corners of the country to DC come see him. It has always represented family and togetherness to me, and now as an adult, it represents home. I’ve done pop-ups around the world, and a lot of people ask me, “Why did you choose DC?” but I feel like DC chose me. It has this magnetic charm to it and togetherness within all industries in the city, but especially the restaurant industry.