Las Vegas is Having a Food Moment That Couldn't Happen Anywhere Else

Hattie B's chicken sandwich and Lardo's Korean pork shoulder at Block 16 Urban Food Hall in the Cosmopolitan Hotel. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Cosmopolitan's Block 16 Urban Food Hall brought multiple trendy fast-casual concepts from around the country to the Strip. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen + Bar at the Linq Hotel. Not pictured: Donkey Sauce. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Atomic Liquor in Downtown Las Vegas, one of the first bars to revitalize Downtown's nightlife scene | Mona Shield Payne/Thrillist

Las Vegas' increasingly hip Arts District | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Cacio pepe, lobster and bacon ravioli, and more at Esther's Kitchen in the Arts District | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Esther's Kitchen chef/owner and Las Vegas native James Trees. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Soup dumplings, jianbing, and fried rice at Niu Giu in Chinatown | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

From left to right: Tamarind octopus and gin 'n tonic at Edo in Chinatown; Edo chef Oscar Amador; smoked salmon montadito with truffled cream cheese | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The Center at Spring Mountain, one of many strip malls in Chinatown | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Cocktails, dumplings, steak tartare and Spanich octopus Sparrow + Wolf in Chinatown | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Soul Foo Young owner Artisha Hall and family at their West Las Vegas restaurant | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Fried chicken, collard greens, mac 'n cheese, and fried catfish at Soul Foo Young | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Exterior view of Soul Foo Young | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Zenaida's Cafe Chef/Owner Sterling Burpee in his Las Vegas restaurant | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

View of Las Vegas from the Eiffel Tower observation deck | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Interior view of Forte Tapas, and owner Nina Manchev. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Manchev and her mother, Mimi, enjoying some Bulgarian fruit brandy | Cole Saladino/Thrillist