Lay's New Chip Flavor Finalists Include Biscuits & Gravy, Reuben

Even after such atrocities as last year's Cappuccino chips, Lay's somehow entrusted America again with the task of coming up with crazy food-inspired potato chip flavors for its "Do Us A Flavor" contest. Now, four flavor finalists -- based on local favorite dishes from across the country -- have been chosen, and well, they're predictably weird things you wouldn't expect in a snack bowl.
The new flavors are Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries, Southern Biscuits and Gravy, New York Reuben, and Kettle Cooked Greektown Gyro. You can get your greasy fingers on them at grocery stores later this month, then vote for your favorite through October 18th. The winning chip will get an extended national run in grocery stores, and the flavor's creator will get $1 million or 1% of its net sales through next July -- whichever is greater. Last time around, America did the right thing by choosing wasabi ginger over cappuccino, but surely we can do better as a society and make New York Reuben chips happen.
But only if there's a nice hint of pickle on the side.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wonders what he could eat more of -- truffle fries-flavored chips or actual truffle fries. Only one way to find out. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.