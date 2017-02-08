This LEGO-Themed Restaurant Has LEGO Burgers and LEGO Tables

Since their inception in 1949 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen, LEGOs have always been a choking hazard. You're not suppossed to eat them. It says so right on the box. But one Philippine restaurant -- the aptly named Brick Burger -- is aiming to change that, and make it entirely plausible (and polite!) to play with your food with its namesake dish.

If you can't tell by that massive image of a burger above this text, the recently opened restaurant specializes in creating a kaleidoscopic array of colorful LEGO-themed fast-food burgers. Owner Jergs Correa wanted to create a restaurant inspired by everyone's favorite architectural toy (sorry K'NEX). And, yeah... he pretty much did exactly that with these burgers with LEGO-shaped buns. It's nice to see someone live out their dreams.