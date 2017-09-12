Food & Drink

Little Caesars Is Bringing Back Pretzel Crust Pizza, Plus a New Spin-Off Item

By Published On 06/29/2015 By Published On 06/29/2015
Courtesy of Little Caesars

Trending

related

Amazon Is Finally Coming to Your Apple TV

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

Stuff You'll Like

related

Matt Damon's Bizarre New Sci-Fi Movie Makes Him 5 Inches Tall

related

Anthony Bourdain Reveals The One Country He'll Never Visit

related

Chili's Is Killing Off Nearly Half of Its Menu

The old Field of Dreams line is true: If you build it, he will come. Or, if you yell enough about wanting cheap, pretzel-crust pizza, Little Caesars will bring it back.

The Soft Pretzel Crust Pepperoni Pizza -- otherwise known as the explosion of salt that we taste-tasted (and, honestly, didn't hate) -- was introduced as a limited-time offer last September, and was removed from the menu (after being extended twice) this past February. 

Apparently, people couldn't get enough of it, as Little Caesars says was it was "inundated on social media and with phone calls, emails, and even online petitions by pretzel-loving customers." So, naturally, to thank the public for their ruthless harassment, the company is giving them what they want... plus more!

Related

related

Taste-test: We inhaled Little Caesars' new pretzel crust pizza

related

We Tried Little Caesars' New Bacon-Wrapped Pizza

related

10 Things You Didn't Know About Little Caesars

related

Taste-test: We inhaled Little Caesars' new pretzel crust pizza
Courtesy of Little Caesars

That's right, to celebrate the return of the pretzel-crust sodium pile, Little Caesars is introducing a spin-off item: Cheese-N-Pretzel Dippers, which are... exactly what they sound like. You'll get 16 pieces of soft, buttery pretzel bites alongside warm, creamy cheddar cheese dip, for $3.49. 

The Soft Pretzel Crust Pepperoni Pizza, which (obviously) has a soft pretzel crust, is topped with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, a 100% real cheese blend, pepperoni, and a four-cheese blend of Asiago, Fontina, Parmesan, and white cheddar cheese, and goes for $7.

It goes to show, if you love something, set it free. Then harass a company via social media enough and you'll get everything you ever wanted and then some.

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and enjoys all things dipped in cheese. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

Stuff You'll Like