We Tried Little Caesars' 4-Cheese, Bacon-Covered Crazy Bread

My colleagues and I dug in fingers-first and watched as the hot cheese pulled apart in long, photogenic strings. The first bite was dominated by the bacon, which was crisp and well-distributed, with just enough softness to blend in with the rest of the dish. And then came the Parmesan, the distinct crumbles adding a nutty edge to the whole ordeal.

Beneath the pleasantly congealed cheese -- I know "congealed" is a gross word, but, again, think baked mac & cheese here -- the pizza dough bite came across like budget gnocchi, not light and delicate but heavy, salty, and a little gummy. That's not to say this was a bad thing -- considering the bites' potential as an alcohol sponge, this aspect was not only to be expected, but appreciated in a gluttonous, masochistic way. Despite the fact that I repeatedly voiced my desire for some sort of cooling marinara or zesty ranch to dip these suckers into, I'm pretty certain I ate twice as many as everyone else, which may or may not speak to my previous night's activities.