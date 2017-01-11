Food & Drink

We Tried Little Caesars' 4-Cheese, Bacon-Covered Crazy Bread

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016
Little Caesar's Loaded Crazy Bread Bites
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
This week, Little Caesars stunned the nation with Loaded Crazy Bread Bites, a bacon-topped, extra-cheesy iteration of the HOT-N-READY chain's mega-popular Crazy Bread. And while the original is delicious, we always thought the company had misdiagnosed its craziness. It's just oily, Parm-covered bread, after all.

So how crazy is this new version of the classic? Our Food & Drink staff scored some to find out.

Little Caesar's Loaded Crazy Bread Bites
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The scoop

Loaded Crazy Bread Bites are exactly what they seem -- little pillows of soft-baked pizza dough piled on top of each other, smothered in four different kinds of cheese (Muenster, mozzarella, a nacho cheese-like cheddar sauce, and a sprinkling of Parmesan), and topped with surprisingly hearty bits of applewood-smoked bacon.

They're baked to maximize that cheesiness, the texture reminiscent of gooey mac & cheese with a chewy, crispy top layer. They're the kind of side dish you'd split four ways with your best drinking companions after a long night on the town -- and the type of salty, belly-busting, carb-heavy snack that might just save your ass from paying for that long night the next morning. They're only available for a limited time, but based on this redeeming factor alone, something tells me they'll be sticking around.

Little Caesar's Loaded Crazy Bread Bites
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The first (and second and third) bite

Upon popping open the adorably compact rectangular box, the first thing that hit me was the smell, a steamy cross between cheesy tater tots, oil-slicked breadsticks, and those nachos that baseball stadiums serve in batting helmets. And bacon -- lots and lots of bacon. I'm not sure if they injected that whole mess with bacon smell or if it was the actual bits, but damn it smelled like breakfast -- a welcome surprise seeing as we were taste-testing these suckers at 10am on a Monday.

My colleagues and I dug in fingers-first and watched as the hot cheese pulled apart in long, photogenic strings. The first bite was dominated by the bacon, which was crisp and well-distributed, with just enough softness to blend in with the rest of the dish. And then came the Parmesan, the distinct crumbles adding a nutty edge to the whole ordeal.

Beneath the pleasantly congealed cheese -- I know "congealed" is a gross word, but, again, think baked mac & cheese here -- the pizza dough bite came across like budget gnocchi, not light and delicate but heavy, salty, and a little gummy. That's not to say this was a bad thing -- considering the bites' potential as an alcohol sponge, this aspect was not only to be expected, but appreciated in a gluttonous, masochistic way. Despite the fact that I repeatedly voiced my desire for some sort of cooling marinara or zesty ranch to dip these suckers into, I'm pretty certain I ate twice as many as everyone else, which may or may not speak to my previous night's activities.

Little Caesar's Loaded Crazy Bread Bites
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

My HOT-N-READY® take

Overall, these things seem (hot-n-)ready to assume their role within the munchies hierarchy. Just one question remains: are they crazy? Nah, they're not so crazy. In fact, they're a fairly standard mix of flavors and textures. The only thing separating them from Irish nachos or cheese-covered tots being the base starch. But they're considerably crazier than plain Crazy Bread. Bacon and cheese make everything better, even cheese-dusted breadsticks that are good enough on their own. Way to stick with what you know, Caesar.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist.

