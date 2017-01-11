Mac & cheese is easy to nail (the two eponymous ingredients are great on their own) but also distressingly easy to muck up and overcomplicate.

But when done right, adding a little flourish to your mac -- in the form of ranch, bacon, or bacon and ranch, for example -- can be exactly what you need to justify eating the stuff for an entire week straight. One of the best places to find extra ingredients to wedge between your mac and/or cheese is Pinterest. So we found some. And now, here they are.