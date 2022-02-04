Make This Decadent Lobster Ravioli with Candied Chestnuts

When the doldrums of this dreary winter are testing your affability and that New Year’s pledge to make every meal low-fat and healthy has long lost its appeal, there may be only one thing to do: cook and eat something unapologetically decadent. Toss in Valentine’s Day, and you’ve got the perfect excuse to go all in on an all-out indulgent meal, and to make an event out of cooking and savoring it.

Well, Chef Lydia Shire has your back. For decades now, the indefatigable 73-year-old culinary legend has been racking up awards and adoration in Boston with her take-no-prisoners lavish dishes that embrace both fat and flavor. Her philosophy in a nutshell? “Live a little.”

That approach is exemplified by one of her signature creations at Boston’s Scampo restaurant: chestnut flour ravioli with lobster and candied chestnuts. “It takes a little more gumption and patience than your average home recipe,” she muses. “But it’s extremely doable. And it’s a perfect dish for a winter evening—something to show off with.”