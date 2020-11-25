Meet Lovepot, The Home Delivery Florist For People Who Love Pot

Combine one part real flowers, one part hemp flower, a splash of fashion industry savvy, a global pandemic, and a sincere love of weed. What do you get? Lovepot, a new flower company delivering smokable hemp and real flower bouquets nationwide, with flair.

When California legalized cannabis in 2016, Lovepot founder Cevon Lee Iny left her luxury fashion gig for the cannabis industry, consulting and working on multiple creative projects in the space. Pretty much from the get-go, Iny had bud bouquets on the brain.

“I always had a deep, loving relationship with cannabis,” says Iny. “I found that many of the amazing women I worked with did too, but I felt like the cannabis space and the branding around it is so masculine by nature. There was a lack of polish on both the consumer and professional side of the industry. I had always wanted to showcase the beauty of cannabis flower in a new way, I just never knew how to make the concept viable and legal.”

She put the notion on the backburner, and kept working with different brands on different projects. When the pandemic started in early 2020, Iny moved back to Las Vegas to be with family. It was there, during a particular smoke sesh, that she experienced an entrepreneurial epiphany.