Celebrate Lunar New Year at Home With This DIY Money Tree Decoration
It symbolizes wealth, auspiciousness, and good fortune in Chinese culture—things we could all use a little more of in 2022.
They say money doesn’t grow on trees, but this traditional Lunar New Year decoration begs to differ. Not to be confused with the popular tropical houseplant species, this DIY “money tree” symbolizes wealth, auspiciousness, and good fortune in Chinese culture—things we could all use a little more of in 2022. They consist of flowering branches or small trees adorned with red envelopes, which are gifts of money exchanged during Chinese New Year, birthdays, weddings, and other celebratory events.
Multidisciplinary artist Jenny Acosta, who also serves as a volunteer designer for AAPI nonprofit Welcome to Chinatown, shares her step-by-step guide for creating your own lucky money tree. She was first inspired to make them because of her grandmother’s Christmas tradition of decorating their tree with red envelopes.
“[My grandmother] would put red envelopes with different amounts of money in them for us to take. It was a fun game for me and my cousins," Acosta recalls. “When I got older, I bought branches of silver willows and cherry blossoms for her, which she would put on display. During Chinese New Year, it became a tradition to decorate them together with red envelopes.”
In Chinese culture, when you enter a friend or relative’s home during Chinese New Year, you’re usually met with a jubilant mix of greetings depending on the dialect, but gong hei fat choy—the Cantonese pronunciation of gōngxǐ fācái in Mandarin—is by far the most common. The phrase means “wishing you happiness and prosperity,” and red envelopes are almost immediately thrust in your hands as new-year greetings are repeatedly exchanged in thanks.
The amount of money you receive doesn’t really matter, although children would likely argue otherwise—the envelope itself carries the true meaning behind the gesture. Red represents luck and prosperity, and gold represents wealth. With Acosta’s handmade red envelopes, you can personalize them with good wishes, just like you would with a greeting card.
“My grandfather is a man of few words,” she says. “But he would write thoughtful notes in Chinese and English on the backs of every red envelope for his grandkids. They were very special to me. I still keep them to this day.”
Your money tree can be made with any small plant with branches, so long as you avoid ones with pure white flowers since white is traditionally associated with funerals. Some plants have special significance. Silver willows are symbols of growth and wealth, peach blossoms are said to bring love and prosperity, and cherry blossoms are prized for their beauty. So roll up your sleeves this weekend and read on to learn how you can make a lucky money tree to brighten up your fortunes this year.
Materials:
- Blank red envelopes
- Tracing paper
- Carbon paper
- Pencils
- Linoleum block
- Linoleum cutter
- Colorless watermark ink pad
- Gold embossing powder
- Heat gun
- Stamp cleaner
- Silver willow, peach blossom, or cherry blossom branches
- Vase
- Store-bought red envelopes
- Twine
- Scissors
- Hole puncher
- Crisp, new paper money, and shiny new coins
Steps:
1) Create your one-color design on a sheet of tracing paper. Cut out the design from the paper, making sure to keep about a quarter-inch of space around it.
2) Flip the design over and fill in the back of the design as though you’re doing a pencil rubbing. Place a sheet of carbon paper on the linoleum block. Place your design on top of the carbon paper.
3) Retrace the design with a pencil to transfer onto the linoleum block.
4) Using a Linocutter, carve away the spaces around the borders of your design. The design should be the raised part when you’re done. For safety, always face the Linocutter blade away from your body and hands while carving.
5) Pat the sponge of a colorless watermark ink pad onto your carved linoleum surface.
6) Press linoleum stamp onto the envelope, making sure to line it up carefully. You should see a colorless imprint of your design on the envelope.
7) Cover the colorless inked area on the envelope with gold embossing powder and pour away any excess.
8) Using a small brush, remove any gold powder you don’t want to show up in your final design. Hold your heat gun a few inches from the design as you slowly dry it all around. You’ll see the powder melt and instantly harden.
9) Place your plants in a vase and arrange them so they look nice and full. You can include marbles or small stones to keep the vase bottom-heavy.
10) Punch small holes at the top of your red envelope before you place the money inside. Thread some twine through the hole and tie it into a small loop. Write messages of prosperity on the back of the envelopes.
11) Hang the envelopes on the plant. It's recommended to use eight envelopes since the number eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture, but feel free to add more to liven up your space.
12) When you find the perfect spot for your new money tree, place a few pomelos and/or oranges beside it (with leaves intact if possible) for extra luck and prosperity.