Celebrate Lunar New Year at Home With This DIY Money Tree Decoration

They say money doesn’t grow on trees, but this traditional Lunar New Year decoration begs to differ. Not to be confused with the popular tropical houseplant species, this DIY “money tree” symbolizes wealth, auspiciousness, and good fortune in Chinese culture—things we could all use a little more of in 2022. They consist of flowering branches or small trees adorned with red envelopes, which are gifts of money exchanged during Chinese New Year, birthdays, weddings, and other celebratory events.

Multidisciplinary artist Jenny Acosta, who also serves as a volunteer designer for AAPI nonprofit Welcome to Chinatown, shares her step-by-step guide for creating your own lucky money tree. She was first inspired to make them because of her grandmother’s Christmas tradition of decorating their tree with red envelopes.

“[My grandmother] would put red envelopes with different amounts of money in them for us to take. It was a fun game for me and my cousins," Acosta recalls. “When I got older, I bought branches of silver willows and cherry blossoms for her, which she would put on display. During Chinese New Year, it became a tradition to decorate them together with red envelopes.”

In Chinese culture, when you enter a friend or relative’s home during Chinese New Year, you’re usually met with a jubilant mix of greetings depending on the dialect, but gong hei fat choy—the Cantonese pronunciation of gōngxǐ fācái in Mandarin—is by far the most common. The phrase means “wishing you happiness and prosperity,” and red envelopes are almost immediately thrust in your hands as new-year greetings are repeatedly exchanged in thanks.

The amount of money you receive doesn’t really matter, although children would likely argue otherwise—the envelope itself carries the true meaning behind the gesture. Red represents luck and prosperity, and gold represents wealth. With Acosta’s handmade red envelopes, you can personalize them with good wishes, just like you would with a greeting card.

“My grandfather is a man of few words,” she says. “But he would write thoughtful notes in Chinese and English on the backs of every red envelope for his grandkids. They were very special to me. I still keep them to this day.”

Your money tree can be made with any small plant with branches, so long as you avoid ones with pure white flowers since white is traditionally associated with funerals. Some plants have special significance. Silver willows are symbols of growth and wealth, peach blossoms are said to bring love and prosperity, and cherry blossoms are prized for their beauty. So roll up your sleeves this weekend and read on to learn how you can make a lucky money tree to brighten up your fortunes this year.