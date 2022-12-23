Warm Up with This Recipe for Mafe, a Nutty African Stew

The elements of cooking are as important as the finished product; the sound of sizzling garlic when making a stir fry, or the wafting aromas from freshly baked cookies can transport us to fond memories. In her latest cookbook, Vegan Africa, Marie Kacouchia harkens back to her vibrant childhood in Côte d’Ivoire and takes the reader along with her—whether that is to the fruit-and-vegetable-filled markets in Grand-Bassam or the smells of plantains frying in her mother’s kitchen.

“This cookbook is the materialization of my personal journey. As a young adult, I started questioning my identity, and naturally my relationship with food was at the center of this reflection. Why do I eat what I eat? How can I live a full life without inflicting suffering to other beings? And also, How come I know so little about my ancestral culinary heritage?” the Franco-Ivorian recipe developer explains. “I wanted to share the fruit of my research, to cast light on African cuisines, and inspire other people to learn more about them.”

Kacouchia dives straight into common misconceptions about African food, with the most widespread belief being that African cuisine is a monolith. There are, in fact, a plethora of them, each with its own defining characteristics and tenets. Cameroonians deploy Penja white pepper to season sauces. In Ethiopia, folks spice up a bowl of fava beans with mitmita, a popular seasoning mix. Another misconception is that African food is unhealthy, a stereotype Kacouchia combats through her wide array of nutritious, balanced, and vegan recipes.