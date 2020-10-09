Weekend Project: How To Make Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding at Home

Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding is iconic. You’ve probably seen it piled high in a paper cup on your Instagram feed. And if you haven’t tasted it yourself, you’ve at least gawked at the line stretching down the block outside of one of its six NYC locations.

All it takes is bananas, pudding, whipped cream, cookies, and a little layering magic, so what makes this simple dessert worth standing in line for? Can’t I just make it at home? I figured the masterminds at Magnolia must lace the pudding with some impossible-to-find ingredient or sprinkle signature spices into the whipped cream to make it irreparably delicious. So I sat down with Chief Baking Officer Bobbie Llyod to get her signature recipe, and it turns out, it’s easier than I could have ever imagined.

“Baking is so precise and you’ve got to be careful because of the chemistry,” Lloyd explained. “But with banana pudding, it really is just about the assembly of the ingredients and how much you use in each layer.”

This Southern dessert was a “sleeper hit” at Magnolia because past crews didn’t make that much of it and it would sell out every day. Once Llyod took over the bakery, she recognized that it was a customer (and employee) favorite, so she upped production and couldn't keep the dessert in stock -- no matter how much she made.