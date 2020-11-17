Forget the Turkey and Make This Rack of Lamb for Thanksgiving Instead

Thanksgiving, the most traditional of holidays, is going to feel very untraditional this year — which is all the more reason to shake up the holiday menu. That’s why we asked two chefs, Jordan Andino of Filipino taqueria Flip Sigi and Irene Li of Chinese-American eatery Mei Mei, to collaborate on a Thanksgiving dish with an unconventional spin.

Enter this show-stopping roasted rack of lamb with cranberry chutney that takes a Thanksgiving staple, Ocean Spray® cranberry sauce, and gives it a Southeast Asian spin with the addition of Chinese spices.

“In the Xinjiang province, the combination of lamb and other proteins with cumin, chile pepper, and Sichuan peppercorn, that’s sort of a classic,” Li says. “Sichuan peppercorn is one of my go-to spices. It adds that really nice peppery element and also, a little bit of a tingly mouthfeel.”