Forget the Turkey and Make This Rack of Lamb for Thanksgiving Instead
Thanksgiving, the most traditional of holidays, is going to feel very untraditional this year — which is all the more reason to shake up the holiday menu. That’s why we asked two chefs, Jordan Andino of Filipino taqueria Flip Sigi and Irene Li of Chinese-American eatery Mei Mei, to collaborate on a Thanksgiving dish with an unconventional spin.
Enter this show-stopping roasted rack of lamb with cranberry chutney that takes a Thanksgiving staple, Ocean Spray® cranberry sauce, and gives it a Southeast Asian spin with the addition of Chinese spices.
“In the Xinjiang province, the combination of lamb and other proteins with cumin, chile pepper, and Sichuan peppercorn, that’s sort of a classic,” Li says. “Sichuan peppercorn is one of my go-to spices. It adds that really nice peppery element and also, a little bit of a tingly mouthfeel.”
The rack of lamb itself is a nod to Andino’s chef father and his trademark prime rib roast. “My family has a tradition of cooking large, ribbed meat on the holidays,” Andino says. It also plays into his formal training in kitchens like Spago and Jean Georges. “My culinary style and background would best be described as French and Italian fine-dining trained, using ingredients from Southeastern Asia,” he says.
For a little extra flair, the addition of cranberry sauce “brings a really nice sweetness to the lamb and it also has that zingy, tart, cranberry acidity,” Li says. Whether your holiday table always includes a bowl of cranberry sauce or not, this recipe is a new way to experience that flavor, and will maybe help make you feel a little closer to family and friends if you can’t celebrate together this year.
“The holidays are a great time to mix things up and experiment because we’re always bringing different people together, and so bringing together different techniques and flavors is a part of that,” Li says. “Celebrating everyone and then having some really delicious food to eat.”
Rack of Lamb with Cranberry Chutney
Serves 2
Ingredients:
Whole rack of lamb, 7-9 ribs in total
1 yellow onion, largely diced
1 cup Ocean Spray® Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon white sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn
1 teaspoon jalapeño, minced with seeds
1 tablespoon mint, chopped small
1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- In a medium sauce pot, combine the onion, cranberry sauce, garlic, sugar, butter, jalapeño, and mint and bring to boil at high heat.
- Once at a rolling boil, reduce heat to medium low and stir every 2-3 minutes, until sauce is reduced by 50% and thick and chunky.
- Season rack of lamb with salt, black pepper, cumin, and Sichuan pepper to taste, evenly distributing all over the meat.
- Once chutney is reduced to 50%, place the rack of lamb into the pot and submerge the lamb (if the bones are exposed that's OK).
- Let marinate in warm chutney for 5 minutes.
- Remove lamb and immediately coat in panko, covering all areas of meat that were submerged in chutney.
- Drizzle with olive oil and place on a roasting rack.
- Place lamb in oven for 20 minutes until internal temperature reaches 130°F
- Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes. Enjoy!