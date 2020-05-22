Food & Drink Sponsored by Reinvent Chips & Dip With These 6 Dishes Sponsored by

Courtesy Nico Norena/@succulentbite

These days, “parties” may be more of a solo (or virtual) affair -- but with the right attitude and expertise, your pantry could hold the key to giving a run-of-the-mill night a festive vibe. That's why we challenged six food-obsessed influencers to use Tostitos® chips and dips, alongside no more than 10 ingredients, to make a party-worthy dish that can turn even an average Tuesday into a reason to celebrate -- and we have their recipes to prove it.

Buffalo Chicken Dip By @succulentbite

Everyone loves queso. Everyone loves buffalo chicken dip. That’s why this spicy take on both crowd-pleasing apps by Nico Norena is a surefire pick-me-up. Just don’t forget a good cooking playlist to amp up the process and Tostitos SCOOPS!® for trying out your creation along the way. You’ll thank us later. Ingredients:

1 chicken breast

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese blend

1 cup cream cheese

½ cup Buffalo sauce

⅓ cup blue cheese crumbles

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

4 tablespoons Tostitos Salsa Con Queso

1 cup Tostitos SCOOPS!



Directions: Preheat oven to 350˚F.

Boil chicken breast until fully cooked and set aside to cool. Once cooled, shred chicken breast into a mixing bowl.

Add oregano, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to shredded chicken. Then, add blue cheese crumbles and Buffalo sauce.

Mix all ingredients, then add cream cheese and Tostitos Salsa Con Queso. Keep mixing until all ingredients have a nice creamy consistency.

Place mixture into a baking bowl and top with shredded cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is nice and bubbly. (Pro tip: You can then broil on high for 10 seconds to give it a toasty finish!)

Remove dip from the oven and let cool for about two minutes -- careful, it’ll still be nice and hot!

Enjoy with Tostitos SCOOPS!

Courtesy Eddie Sanchez/@hungryinla

Cheeseburger Nachos By @hungryinla

Cheeseburgers and nachos rule supreme over any kind of party. So in 2020, it’s time to mash these celebratory staples into one glorious snack. The best part of Eddie Sanchez’s recipe is that you only need a handful of ingredients, and most of them are probably in your pantry or fridge already. Cheers to making staying home something to look forward to. Ingredients:

1 bag Tostitos Bite Size Rounds

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

3 cups shredded cheddar

1.5 cups shredded lettuce

3 tomatoes, diced

1 cup dill pickle chips

Thousand Island dressing

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper Directions: Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, about 3 minutes, then add ground beef, season with salt & pepper, and cook until no longer pink, 5 minutes more. Drain fat and set aside.

Spread half the Tostitos chips in an even layer onto a baking sheet.

Top with half the ground beef/onions and top with half the cheese. Repeat one more layer.

Bake until the cheese is melted, 10-12 minutes.

Drizzle with "special sauce" AKA Thousand Island dressing and top with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles.

Courtesy Jeremy Jacobowitz/@brunchboys

Breakfast Tacos By @brunchboys

In case you didn’t know, there are no rules to dinner anymore -- which means it’s time to make brunch dishes a part of your weekly meal plan. Leave it to Jeremy Jacobowitz of Brunch Boys to elevate the classic breakfast taco into a simple weeknight meal that’ll look good on the ’gram. Because we all deserve to have tacos to look forward to, no matter the time of day. Ingredients:

4 eggs

3 slices bacon

3 tortillas

Tostitos Salsa Con Queso

Tostitos Salsa Verde

Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Chips

Guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico



Directions: In a skillet, scramble the eggs.

Cook bacon to desired crispness.

Heat 3 tortillas in a skillet for 15 seconds on each side, just to warm them through.

Crush two handfuls of Tostitos Restaurant Style Chips into a bowl.

Assemble tacos: Place each tortilla in the middle of a plate. Start by topping with a spoonful of the scrambled eggs. Add one piece of bacon to each tortilla. Add one spoonful each of the Salsa Verde and guacamole. Eyeball as much Salsa Con Queso as desired on top. Garnish each taco with crushed Tostitos chips.



Courtesy Justin Schuble/@dcfoodporn

Avocado Fries By @dcfoodporn

You don’t have to be obsessed with avocados to love the idea of turning them into crunchy, creamy homemade fries. Thanks to Justin Schuble’s genius move to use Tostitos Chips as the breading, this technique is easier than you think. Don’t worry, it’s normal to want to re-create this recipe for every Taco Tuesday from here on out. Ingredients:

Tostitos Chips (any style)

Tostitos Medium Chunky Salsa

3-4 Avocados From Mexico

4 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 limes



Directions: Preheat oven to 400˚F. Grease a baking sheet or cover it in parchment paper and set aside for later.

Peel and slice the avocados and add to a bowl. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the avocados to maintain freshness and color. Set aside.

Crush Tostitos Chips using a blender or food processor, or add the chips to a plastic bag and hand crush them.

Pour the crushed chips into a large mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, crack and lightly beat the eggs.

In a third bowl, add the flour.

Now it’s time to build the “fries.” Take avocado slices and coat in flour before dunking them in the egg wash. Lastly, roll the avocado slices in the crushed chips.

Bake at 400˚F for 18 minutes, flipping the “fries” halfway through baking.

Enjoy with Tostitos Chunky Salsa.

Courtesy Valentina Mussi/@sweetportfolio

Cheese-Stuffed Meatballs By @sweetportfolio

Remember string cheese? Well, it’s ready to make a comeback in your adult life in the best way -- with meatballs. Because the easiest way to have fun on a Wednesday night is to act like a kid again, Valentina Mussi of Sweetportfolio gave meatballs a cheesy, taco-inspired kick. With this simple recipe, you can transform string cheese sticks into the snackable meatballs of your dreams. Ingredients:

1 egg

1.5 pounds ground beef

1 cup crushed Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Chips

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons Tostitos Chunky Salsa

3 sticks mozzarella string cheese Directions: Slice mozzarella sticks into thirds and set aside.

Place a handful of Tostitos chips in a blender or food processor and blend until they become a powder. This will prevent your meatballs from falling apart and give them some extra crunch.

In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef, the crushed Tostitos, taco seasoning, and salt. Once the ingredients are fully incorporated, you’re ready to roll.

Grab about 1.5 tablespoons of meat and roll it into a ball using your hands.

Press down lightly to create a hole for the cheese. Add the string cheese in the middle and push the meat up and around to cover.

Roll until round and set aside. Repeat until you run out of cheese and meat.

Drizzle a pan with cooking oil and cook meatballs over medium heat, turning meatballs with tongs to ensure all sides are evenly browned. Fry for about 15 minutes or until fully cooked on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Place meatballs on a plate and let cool for 3 minutes before serving with Tostitos Chunky Salsa.

Courtesy Emily Fedner/@foodloversdiary