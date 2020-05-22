Reinvent Chips & Dip With These 6 Dishes
These days, “parties” may be more of a solo (or virtual) affair -- but with the right attitude and expertise, your pantry could hold the key to giving a run-of-the-mill night a festive vibe. That's why we challenged six food-obsessed influencers to use Tostitos® chips and dips, alongside no more than 10 ingredients, to make a party-worthy dish that can turn even an average Tuesday into a reason to celebrate -- and we have their recipes to prove it.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
By @succulentbite
Everyone loves queso. Everyone loves buffalo chicken dip. That’s why this spicy take on both crowd-pleasing apps by Nico Norena is a surefire pick-me-up. Just don’t forget a good cooking playlist to amp up the process and Tostitos SCOOPS!® for trying out your creation along the way. You’ll thank us later.
Ingredients:
1 chicken breast
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese blend
1 cup cream cheese
½ cup Buffalo sauce
⅓ cup blue cheese crumbles
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon oregano
4 tablespoons Tostitos Salsa Con Queso
1 cup Tostitos SCOOPS!
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- Boil chicken breast until fully cooked and set aside to cool. Once cooled, shred chicken breast into a mixing bowl.
- Add oregano, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to shredded chicken. Then, add blue cheese crumbles and Buffalo sauce.
- Mix all ingredients, then add cream cheese and Tostitos Salsa Con Queso. Keep mixing until all ingredients have a nice creamy consistency.
- Place mixture into a baking bowl and top with shredded cheese.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is nice and bubbly. (Pro tip: You can then broil on high for 10 seconds to give it a toasty finish!)
- Remove dip from the oven and let cool for about two minutes -- careful, it’ll still be nice and hot!
- Enjoy with Tostitos SCOOPS!
Cheeseburger Nachos
By @hungryinla
Cheeseburgers and nachos rule supreme over any kind of party. So in 2020, it’s time to mash these celebratory staples into one glorious snack. The best part of Eddie Sanchez’s recipe is that you only need a handful of ingredients, and most of them are probably in your pantry or fridge already. Cheers to making staying home something to look forward to.
Ingredients:
1 bag Tostitos Bite Size Rounds
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
3 cups shredded cheddar
1.5 cups shredded lettuce
3 tomatoes, diced
1 cup dill pickle chips
Thousand Island dressing
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Ground black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, about 3 minutes, then add ground beef, season with salt & pepper, and cook until no longer pink, 5 minutes more. Drain fat and set aside.
- Spread half the Tostitos chips in an even layer onto a baking sheet.
- Top with half the ground beef/onions and top with half the cheese. Repeat one more layer.
- Bake until the cheese is melted, 10-12 minutes.
- Drizzle with "special sauce" AKA Thousand Island dressing and top with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles.
Breakfast Tacos
By @brunchboys
In case you didn’t know, there are no rules to dinner anymore -- which means it’s time to make brunch dishes a part of your weekly meal plan. Leave it to Jeremy Jacobowitz of Brunch Boys to elevate the classic breakfast taco into a simple weeknight meal that’ll look good on the ’gram. Because we all deserve to have tacos to look forward to, no matter the time of day.
Ingredients:
4 eggs
3 slices bacon
3 tortillas
Tostitos Salsa Con Queso
Tostitos Salsa Verde
Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Chips
Guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico
Directions:
- In a skillet, scramble the eggs.
- Cook bacon to desired crispness.
- Heat 3 tortillas in a skillet for 15 seconds on each side, just to warm them through.
- Crush two handfuls of Tostitos Restaurant Style Chips into a bowl.
- Assemble tacos:
- Place each tortilla in the middle of a plate.
- Start by topping with a spoonful of the scrambled eggs.
- Add one piece of bacon to each tortilla.
- Add one spoonful each of the Salsa Verde and guacamole.
- Eyeball as much Salsa Con Queso as desired on top.
- Garnish each taco with crushed Tostitos chips.
Avocado Fries
By @dcfoodporn
You don’t have to be obsessed with avocados to love the idea of turning them into crunchy, creamy homemade fries. Thanks to Justin Schuble’s genius move to use Tostitos Chips as the breading, this technique is easier than you think. Don’t worry, it’s normal to want to re-create this recipe for every Taco Tuesday from here on out.
Ingredients:
Tostitos Chips (any style)
Tostitos Medium Chunky Salsa
3-4 Avocados From Mexico
4 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 limes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F. Grease a baking sheet or cover it in parchment paper and set aside for later.
- Peel and slice the avocados and add to a bowl. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the avocados to maintain freshness and color. Set aside.
- Crush Tostitos Chips using a blender or food processor, or add the chips to a plastic bag and hand crush them.
- Pour the crushed chips into a large mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, crack and lightly beat the eggs.
- In a third bowl, add the flour.
- Now it’s time to build the “fries.” Take avocado slices and coat in flour before dunking them in the egg wash. Lastly, roll the avocado slices in the crushed chips.
- Bake at 400˚F for 18 minutes, flipping the “fries” halfway through baking.
- Enjoy with Tostitos Chunky Salsa.
Cheese-Stuffed Meatballs
By @sweetportfolio
Remember string cheese? Well, it’s ready to make a comeback in your adult life in the best way -- with meatballs. Because the easiest way to have fun on a Wednesday night is to act like a kid again, Valentina Mussi of Sweetportfolio gave meatballs a cheesy, taco-inspired kick. With this simple recipe, you can transform string cheese sticks into the snackable meatballs of your dreams.
Ingredients:
1 egg
1.5 pounds ground beef
1 cup crushed Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Chips
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons Tostitos Chunky Salsa
3 sticks mozzarella string cheese
Directions:
- Slice mozzarella sticks into thirds and set aside.
- Place a handful of Tostitos chips in a blender or food processor and blend until they become a powder. This will prevent your meatballs from falling apart and give them some extra crunch.
- In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef, the crushed Tostitos, taco seasoning, and salt. Once the ingredients are fully incorporated, you’re ready to roll.
- Grab about 1.5 tablespoons of meat and roll it into a ball using your hands.
- Press down lightly to create a hole for the cheese. Add the string cheese in the middle and push the meat up and around to cover.
- Roll until round and set aside. Repeat until you run out of cheese and meat.
- Drizzle a pan with cooking oil and cook meatballs over medium heat, turning meatballs with tongs to ensure all sides are evenly browned. Fry for about 15 minutes or until fully cooked on the inside and crispy on the outside.
- Place meatballs on a plate and let cool for 3 minutes before serving with Tostitos Chunky Salsa.
Chorizo & Chip Dumplings
By @foodloversdiary
Turning a night in into a celebration means having fun while you cook -- and these chorizo & chip dumplings are an instant party-starter. Emily Fedner’s step-by-step instructions may seem long, but this recipe is super easy to follow, even if you have never made dumplings before. Fresh cilantro, lime, and Tostitos Salsa Verde are a must for a little extra zing.
Ingredients:
Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Chips
30-40 dumpling wrappers
1 pound fresh chorizo sausage, casings removed and broken up
2 eggs (1 whole, 1 separated into white and yolk)
Tostitos Salsa Verde
½-1 cup cilantro, plus more for garnish
2 limes
¼ cup neutral oil
Fresno chile peppers to garnish (optional)
Make the filling:
- Add a couple handfuls of Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Chips to a bag. Using a meat mallet or a heavy-bottomed pot, crush enough chips to create about 1.5 cups of chip crumbs.
- Set aside ½ cup of chip crumbs for later use. Add the remaining 1 cup to a mixing bowl along with 1 egg and 1 cup of water. Stir.
- Add chorizo sausage, chopped cilantro to taste, and the juice of 1 lime. Mix until everything is incorporated.
Prep the dumplings:
- Cover dumpling wrappers with a damp towel so they don’t dry out. Set up a workstation with a small bowl of water, a floured tray for finished dumplings, and dumpling filling.
- Remove one dumpling wrapper at a time from under the damp towel, and add a spoonful of the filling to the center.
- Fold the dumplings whichever way you’d like: you can do more of a traditional gyoza pleat, get wild with some braided dumplings, or just keep it simple and seal the dumplings into half moons (no pleating required). Make sure to line the inside edge of the dumpling wrapper with some water to make sure it sticks together.
- Once all dumplings are folded, separate an egg white from the yolk in a small bowl. Then, add the remaining crushed chips to a flat plate.
- Using a pastry brush, gently brush the bottom of the dumpling with egg wash. Place the dumpling into chip crumbs and fully coat its bottom. Continue with remaining dumplings.
Pan-fry the dumplings:
- Heat a wok or large skillet over medium heat with enough neutral oil to coat the bottom.
- Place your dumplings -- chip side down -- into the skillet. Fry until the chip crust begins to turn golden. Depending on how big your skillet is, you may have to work in batches.
- Add a couple of tablespoons of water to the skillet and immediately cover. Allow dumpling to steam for 3-4 minutes, or until the water has fully evaporated.
- Top your finished dumplings with Tostitos Salsa Verde, cilantro, fresh lime juice, and some chopped Fresno chiles if you’d like. Serve!