How to Make Peppered Pork Chops with Creamed Peas



Ingredients:

4 pork chops (8 ounces each)

3 tablespoons neutral oil like grapeseed, canola, or vegetable

1 tablespoon pepper medley (black & white)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup yellow onion, finely diced

Garlic cloves, chopped (to taste)

2 cups peas, thawed if frozen or fresh

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated, plus more

¼ cup parsley, chopped fine

Pre-cooked polenta

1 can (10.5 ounces) Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Soup

1 sprig rosemary, de-stemmed and chopped fine

1 sprig thyme, de-stemmed and chopped fine

2 pears, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat a heavy bottom pan over medium-high heat with the 3 tablespoons of neutral oil.

Season pork chops with kosher salt and pepper medley.

Sear seasoned pork chops until deep golden on each side, 5 to 10 minutes depending on thickness of the chops.

Once chops are seared, remove and place on a lined baking sheet and bake until internal temperature is 145 degrees. Allow the pork chops to rest.

Cut polenta into desired shape, season lightly, grate Parmesan cheese over the top to taste, and cook in an air fryer. If you do not have an air fryer, heat a saute pan with oil over medium high heat, then sear polenta on both sides. You’re looking to obtain a nice golden crust on each side.

To make the creamed peas, start by sauteing the onions, herbs, garlic, and peas together.

After about 5 minutes, take half the pea mixture and combine with the ½ cup Parmesan cheese and can of Campbell's ® Cream of Chicken Soup in a small pot.

Blend together using a hand blender and fold the remaining pea mixture on the back end with a spatula. Taste and adjust seasoning; set aside.

To grill the pears, cut into wedges and toss with 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

Grill the pear wedges on a preheated pan or griddle.