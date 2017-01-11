New Chrome Extension Replaces Donald Trump's Face With Cheeseburger

In the aftermath of Tuesday's election, half the country is as pleased as punch. The other half as incensed as a freshly neutered bull at a red-cape convention. Regardless of how you feel, there's no escaping the visage of our newly minted president-elect on damn near every website out there. Until now.

Behold the Chrome extension Make Trump Burger Again. It turns every photo of Donald Trump into a tasty cheeseburger that would make even Sam Jackson proud... and potentially convince him not to flee to Canada after Inauguration Day.