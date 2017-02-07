Hooters Is Opening a New Restaurant Chain That's Hiring Guys

Ah, Hooters. Whether you've been there or not, you're likely at least generally familiar with America's original "breastaurant," a mecca for fans of the female form and affordably priced Buffalo wings.

But if you're really truly just in it for the wings (it's fine, we definitely believe you), take heart: You're apparently not alone, and the God of ogling owls sees you. The famous chain restaurant is launching a new fast-casual concept called "Hoots, a Hooters Joint."

But wait, there's more. Not only will Hoots run an abbreviated menu -- they're hiring men and women, and everyone's wearing full clothing. And while I personally lament the fact that no such place existed where a short shorts-clan, limber man served me a plate of Buffalo wings sans judgement, it's worth giving the brand props for finally branching out into the wonderful world of gender equality -- kind of. A recent press release on Facebook indicates that the company is looking to scale back the menu while expanding into smaller neighborhoods, presumably to make the brand more accessible throughout the US and appealing to new and varied demographics. The first spinoff will be located at 2201 S. Cicero Ave in Cicero, a suburb of Chicago. It'll serve Hooters' famous chicken wings, so don't panic -- and if nothing else, we can all rejoice in the fact that the female employees will be adequately dressed for Chicago winters. Hoots is slated to open sometime mid-February.