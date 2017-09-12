This Beer Keg Bacon Burger Pizza Will Kill You With Deliciousness

Never choose between your greatest loves again: beer + bacon + burgers + pizza can all come together in (semi-)beautiful harmony.
According to The Times-Picayune, a Northern Indiana man named Charlie Sims was inspired by a BBQ Pit Boys video of beer can-molded bacon burgers, and decided to take things up a notch... by using the bottom of a beer keg for his creation -- plus, you know, 30lbs of food.
Truly putting Pizza Hut's hot-dog-stuffed crust pizza to shame, Sims' Beer Keg Bacon Burger Pizza contains 17 pounds of ground beef, 3 pounds of sausage, 1 pound of ham, 1 pound of pepperoni, 1 gallon of tomato sauce, bell peppers, mushrooms, and four kinds of cheese.
Sims told the paper his pie was cut into about 30 pieces, and fed 20 people. He also said he provided buns, but "nobody used them," so really, we're at a loss as to how these people got full.
Please note: this will most definitely kill you.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and honestly thinks the mushrooms are unnecessary. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.