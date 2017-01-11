Marijuana's Also on Tuesday's Ballot, and the Ads Are Gold

The remainder of the cast of characters featured in the ads ranges from doctors, teachers, and law enforcement officials all the way to hired politicians and ex-NFL quarterback Jim McMahon. Here's a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly side of the cannabis campaign ads now running in many of the nine states voting on cannabis legalization measures.

Arizona (voting on adult-use cannabis legalization)

Arizona's "Yes on 205" ads focus on the benefits of legalization, while also harnessing the star power of former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon, a medical marijuana patient and legalization advocate. Another ad takes a different approach, interviewing a grandmother, the mother of a special-needs child, and a public school teacher who all recognize the value of cannabis-generated revenue for schools and urge voters to support Proposition 205.