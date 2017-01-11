Food & Drink

The First Looks at 'Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party'

By Published On 09/15/2016 By Published On 09/15/2016
Marthoop
Kevin Mazur / Getty Stock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

In what is one of the oddest, weirdly adorable celebrity pairings, Martha Stewart, a nice-ish lady who bakes cookies, is joining up with Snoop Dogg, an aging family man who gets baked, for a new VH1 cooking series titled Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party, the exact air date of which hasn't been released yet. (Weed joke in the first sentence!! Nice.)

But you already knew that, right

Now, courtesy of Instagram, we have visual manifestation of the unlikely pair's escalating friendship from their first week of shooting.

VH1/instagram

It appears we also have visual proof of Ashlee Simpson's attempt to thwart cultural obscurity. But that's not why we're here, folks. We're here to see pics of pics of Snoop and Martha and their squad. 

VH1/Instagram

That's 50 Cent, noted vodka salesman, above. He popped by this past weekend to hang out with Snartha-Dogg (what the super-couple is now colloquially called). And below, we have the duo with motivational speaker DJ Khaled, each in pajamas, eating waffles, eggs, and popovers. Robin Thicke was also in attendance, but he's not pictured here because whatever. 

 

Khaled @snoopdogg Martha Stewart

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

djkhaled/instagram
 

Martha Stewart bless up

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

djkhaled/instagram

Snoop and Martha's friendship goes back a little ways (they both participated in Comedy Central's Justin Bieber Roast and once made mashed potatoes together, among various other highlights), but let's not forget it was only two years ago that Martha wished to be better friends with Snoop in a Reddit AMA. Which is some pretty heart-warming stuff in retrospect.

See more behind the scenes below!

vh1/instagram

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Carrie Dennis is a Food and Drink editor for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @CarrrieDennnis.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Rosé Pineapples Are Real and Pink AF

related

READ MORE
Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
An Exclusive Look at Chipotle's Burger Restaurant's Menu

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like