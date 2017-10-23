The Comeback on the Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Bay is home to over a third of all blue crabs harvested in the entire country, and no offense to Virginia, but it’s Maryland that lives Chesapeake blue crab to the fullest. They love it hard-shell, soft-shell, and pretty much every way in between.
After being pushed to the brink of extinction a few decades ago, Maryland’s favorite crustacean is thriving on the bay once again thanks to the watermen, scientists, and regular ol’ crab-loving Marylanders bent on preserving the blue crab population for the next generation. Fall in with the Food/Groups team as they take a closer look at this crabby comeback on the Chesapeake.
