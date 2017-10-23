Food & Drink

The Comeback on the Chesapeake

Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods/food rituals by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am ET.

The Chesapeake Bay is home to over a third of all blue crabs harvested in the entire country, and no offense to Virginia, but it’s Maryland that lives Chesapeake blue crab to the fullest. They love it hard-shell, soft-shell, and pretty much every way in between.

After being pushed to the brink of extinction a few decades ago, Maryland’s favorite crustacean is thriving on the bay once again thanks to the watermen, scientists, and regular ol’ crab-loving Marylanders bent on preserving the blue crab population for the next generation. Fall in with the Food/Groups team as they take a closer look at this crabby comeback on the Chesapeake.

