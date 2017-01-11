Scalloped Mashed Potatoes Combine Minimal Effort With Maximum Comfort

Let's be honest here: The perfect Thanksgiving meal typically boils down to a mashed potato-eating contest. But getting the perfect batch of taters -- creamy, buttery, able to be formed into a fortified gravy wall -- is a huge time-suck, and an even bigger pain in the ass. You spend endless time washing the spuds, knick your fingers peeling them, then stand over a boiling vat of potato water. And that's before the mashing even starts and the temptation to just chuck them in the blender kicks in (don't do that… it'll turn into glue).
This recipe reduces that time, effort, and discomfort by using pre-made Trader Joe's scalloped potatoes and frozen mashers, resulting in a buttery, cheesy, gravy-ready bounty of starch. Just like mom used to make, if your mom loves Hawaiian shirts and hates peeling potatoes all goddamn day.
Scalloped Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 package of TJ's quattro formaggio scalloped potatoes
- 1 bag TJ's frozen mashed potatoes
- ⅓ cup chicken stock
- 3 tablespoons breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Put 20 of the frozen mashed potato medallions (don't worry, you'll understand when you open the package) in a pot and add the stock. Heat at medium until medallions are softened, stirring occasionally.
- Add the scalloped potatoes and stir well. That was super-easy! Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste (don't go crazy, they're pre-seasoned).
- When potatoes are evenly combined, transfer to ovenproof dish. Mix breadcrumbs and melted butter together and sprinkle on top.
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden, at 350 degrees. Make up an elaborate lie about how long they took.
