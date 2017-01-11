A 'MasterChef Junior' Champ on the Kitchen Skills Every Adult Should Have

Try to stay sharp

"The basic knife skills should be mastered. Chopping, dicing, mincing, julienne -- you have to know those."

Do better than bagged salad mix

"I think that you should be able to make a simple salad, like something nice and fresh with red bell peppers, a cheese, and olives."

Learn to mind your meats

"Learning how to cook a steak is really important. I'd say start with a skirt steak, medium-rare, because that's pretty easy. Well, I mean, it's easy for me, but…"