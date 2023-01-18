Matriark Foods Turns Wasted Vegetables Into Climate-Friendly Pantry Staples

In addition to retail, Matriark Foods also supplies products to food service companies, like fast casual food chain DIG, as well as colleges and hospital systems. Hammond is particularly proud to say that Matriark has created Upcycled Certified products. Basically, the brand goes through an audit and verifies that at least 10% of its product would have not been consumed by humans, or would have otherwise gone to landfill.

The pasta sauces, in particular, are the first on the market to be both Upcycled Certified and carbon neutral. “We submit every ingredient—where it originated, what its specs are, how long it’s traveled, what its use will be, the manufacturing process— and Planet FWD gives us a number of the impact,” Hammond explains. “We then pay credits against those carbon impacts to a third party that is growing forests and sequestering carbon.”

“I think ‘upcycling’ is a funny word,” she continues, noting its similarity to “recycling” and the kind of nuance that’s necessary when entering climate-friendly conversations. The act of upcycling involves taking materials that would have otherwise gone to waste and giving them a new life.

But Hammond prefers to say “wasted food” instead of “food waste.” “No one wants to waste food, but no one wants wasted food. You flip the word, and it takes on a completely different context,” she explains. “But we’re not dumpster diving here. We’re doing what people have done for thousands of years, which is use everything.”