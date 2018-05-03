27 'Star Wars'-Themed Recipes for May the Fourth Parties (Including Blue Milk)

After 2016's reboot of the franchise (in the form the generally well-reviewed sequel trilogy), and a slated slew of standalone films like the upcoming Solo, it does seem as if every day is a celebration of all things Star Wars and Star Wars-related.
But any true SW's fan worth their weight in bantha poodoo knows that May 4, specifically, is the one true dedicated and designated day of the year when nerds, film buffs, nerdlingers and nerdy film buffs alike come together to recognize everyone's favorite sci-fi franchise (sorry, Trekkies!) by dressing up, watching the films, and even throwing themed soirees. "May the Fourth be with you." Get it?
On that note, presented here are 27 pun-tastic food recipes that any amateur chef should be able to execute for their Star Wars-themed party. Or, you know, just for yourself if you want to stay at home and watch The Phantom Menace in (shameful?) solitude.
So raise a glass of homemade blue milk, and may the Force be with you.
Always.
1. Did You Ever Hear the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Pies?
The Jedi might not tell you the tale, but we will.
2. Princess Amid a la Mode
Just in case you want some ice cream, too.
3. Chewbaklava
**grunting sounds**
4. Qui-Gon Gingerbread Men
Midichlorian icing, optional.
5. Lando Loaded Calzonian
Don't worry, you can trust him in calzone form.
6. Supreme Leader Scones
This recipe has zero back story (and it still doesn't matter).
7. Obi-Wan Cannoli
If you scarf them down, they will become more powerful than you could ever imagine.
8. Jar Jar (Hot) Links
Meesa hopes deesa links don't disappoint as much as the character did!
9. Womp Ratatouille
For every fan who used to bullseye womp rats in their T-16, back home.
10. Iceberg Loaded Wedge Salad Antilles
The only thing more underrated than an expertly made wedge salad is the eponymous resistance pilot.
11. Luke Banana Cream PieWalker
"I'm Luke Banana Cream PieWalker, and I'm here to rescue you! (From hunger.)"
12. Anakin's Levitating Pear Salad
Obi-Wan would be pissed.
13. Watto's Natto
All jokes aside, you should give natto a chance. Watto not so much.
14. Tatooine Steak Tartare
Twin suns and undercooked steak equal a good time.
15. Boba Fettuccine Alfredo
No disintegrations!
16. BB-8 Layer Dip
I have a (not so) bad feeling about this dip.
17. Jyn Orzo
All pastas are built on hope.
18. Finny Pudding
For the fancy pants ex-stormtrooper in your life!
19. Grand Admiral Prawn
This is for the EU nerds out there. You're welcome!
20. It's a Tripe!
Always trust your gut. (Sorry for that one)
21. Darth Maul's Fried Fish Balls
Double-sided fork is definitely preferred, here.
22. Beef Stroga Grand Noff Tarkin
Preferably, this one isn't CGI.
23. Hoth Dogs
Unfrozen, please.
24. Princess Leia's Hairless Cinnamon Buns
I mean, you can put hair in them, if you want.
25. The "I Don't Like Sand"-wich
Sand is course and it gets everywhere. But, sandwiches are just straight up delicious.
26. Aunt Beru's Blue Milk
For those who prefer their milk not come from a giant alien's teet.
27. Ham Solo
No one cares if you shot first, as long as you bring ham.
