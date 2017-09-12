McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Is Coming to More Cities

Lovers of McMuffins, rejoice, you'll soon be able to kiss those time restrictions goodbye -- and then kiss your sausage, egg & cheese... if that's what you're into?
McDonalds announced in March that it was testing all-day breakfast in San Diego, and after seeing positive results in its test locations (seriously, who doesn't want breakfast at all hours?), the chain has decided to expand the testing to Mississippi and Nashville, USA Today reports.
The all-day breakfast menu will come to 12 locations in Greenville and Greenwood, MS beginning next Monday, June 22nd. And next month, it'll be available in 132 Nashville locations, McDonald's marketing director, Pam Williams, said.
The all-day menus include the beloved biscuit sandwiches (obviously), as well as hotcakes, sausage burritos, hash browns, Fruit 'N Yogurt Parfait, and Fruit & Maple Oatmeal. Whoever is ordering the oatmeal, please announce yourself.
Williams told USA Today, "We're hearing a lot of positive feedback from our customers and our operators... Many of their customers come in and specifically tell them, 'We've been waiting for this.'" McDonalds has been making several menu alternations of late, including switching up its burger-cooking method, in an effort to pull itself out of its two-year slump. Seeing as Americans have a hard time saying no to carbo-loaded breakfasts at odd hours, we're thinking this will continue to be a good move for the company.
We imagine it won't be too long before all-day breakfast is available nationwide, but in the meantime, time for a good old Southern road trip!
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and only eats breakfast at inappropriate hours. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.