Study Finds Americans Eat Nothing or McDonald's for Breakfast

While most of us would like to believe we're responsible adults, nine times out of 10, breakfast consists solely of coffee... and maybe a breakfast bar. When we do have a few minutes to eat, chances are we're going fast food... and we're going to McDonald's more than anywhere else.
Consumer insights platform Instantly polled 10,000 US consumers about their breakfast habits and preferences, and found that more than half of Americans are not eating breakfast every day (12% hardly eat it at all). Naturally, the team found that a time constraint was the number one reason people skip breakfast, and the reason why people most likely to get food on the go.
As for what they're getting on the go, Instantly found that when it comes to consumer's fast-food breakfast preferences, McDonald's is the winner by a wide margin. 44% of those polled said McDonald's is their go-to for breakfast, while 5% said Burger King, 4% said Taco Bell, and another 4% said Jack in the Box.
72% of respondents said fast food chains should offer all-day breakfast, and luckily for die-hard McGriddle fans, McDonald's breakfast could be an all-day thing as soon as October. No one can dispute that a 5pm McGriddle is the true meaning of the American Dream.
Check out the full chart of preferences below to find out what other chain breakfasts Americans like:
