It wouldn't be summertime without pulled pork, so stop by your local McDonald’s and try our new premium Pulled Pork Sandwich! — McD's of N. Indiana (@McD_NorthernInd) June 24, 2015

When reached for comment, McDonald's told Thrillist the sandwich is indeed real (and spectacular... maybe) and is currently available in approx. 90 restaurants in Michigan, Northern Indiana, and Fort Wayne, IN. Apparently, the testing began June 1st and will conclude in these locations on July 31st. No word yet on plans to test it in other markets. LET'S MAKE THIS HAPPEN, PEOPLE.The sandwich features tender pieces of slow-cooked pulled pork with BBQ sauce and pickles on a sesame seed bun (or on the quarter pounder bun). Suggested prices are $2.99 for one, and $5 for two (prices vary based on location).McDonald's is no stranger to pork: the elusive McRib  is a cult-favorite, but we're thinking pulled pork > whole, kind-of-ambiguous pork, right? Wendy's also recently took a turn at the dish, introducing pulled pork cheese fries  last October, and Burger King  offers a pulled pork sando, too. Game on, McDonald's: show us what you've got.ÂAnyone interested in a quick jaunt to the Midwest? Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist would like McDonald's to know she is the ideal test market. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus  and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.