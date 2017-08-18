Homemade McDonald’s®-Style Baked Apple Turnovers Total Time: Active time: 1 hour | Downtime: 23/4-hour refrigeration Yield: 10 5-inch turnovers

Ingredients: 1 recipe No-Stress All-Butter Pastry Crust (page 150), divided

Apple Filling:

1 1/2 cups | 1 1/2 ounces freeze-

dried apples

1/2 cup | 3 1/2 ounces sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt (half as much if iodized)

3 medium apples (about 20 ounces), such as Braeburn, Granny Smith, and/or Honeycrisp

4 tablespoons | 2 ounces unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons | 1 1/2 ounces unsulfured molasses (not blackstrap) or sorghum

1 tablespoon | 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

Cinnamon Sugar:

1/4 cup | 2 ounces sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon