This McDonald's ATM Gives Out Free Big Macs

Do you adore Big Macs, but loathe the prospect of face-to-face interaction with other human beings? If so, you'll be in love with this McDonald's Big Mac ATM (or at least burger-lust after it). You are not hallucinating. The Golden Arched fast-food giant actually created an automatic burger slinger that would make any hungry misanthrope spill their special sauce in excitement.

As The Boston Globe first reported, the Big Mac ATM will be placed in Boston's Kenmore Square (a busy intersection right by Fenway Park) between 11am and 2pm on Tuesday, January 31. Oh yeah, and don't worry about your bank account taking a hit -- all the Big Macs dispensed from the ATM will be totally free of charge. So you can definitely expect a line.