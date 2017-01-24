McDonald's Is Giving Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Sauce

This new special sauce giveaway will see the release of 10,000 new bottles of special sauce in the States, released in conjunction with the unveiling of two new Big Macs (a Big Mac Jr. and a Grand Big Mac). Details of the promotion -- most important, how to snag a bottle of the Big Mac sauce -- will be made available to the public on January 25.

"We know there's a lot of love for McDonald's Big Mac special sauce and, in fact, actually found it's the most talked-about ingredient when it comes to the Big Mac," McDonald's chef Mike Haracz told Mashable.

If you are lucky enough to wrap your Big Mac-loving mitts around one of these bottles, what's the first thing you'll put the sauce on? Eggs? A grilled cheese? A salad, even? Personally, I would put a glob of this stuff on top of a Whopper, just because I've always lived dangerously.