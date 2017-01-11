13 Things You Definitely Don't Know About the Big Mac

2. The middle bun was purely functional

As per Delligatti's original design, the Big Mac's center bun is used primarily to soak up the special sauce, keeping the sandwich from becoming a Big Mess.

3. You can DIY your own half-price Big Mac

According to a bunch of Reddit users -- as well as one very talented Thrillist writer -- ordering a custom McDouble (no mustard or ketchup, add shredded lettuce and special sauce) transforms the less expensive burger into a Big Mac and saves you a whole $2. You'll have to do without the middle bun, though, so be sure to double up on napkins.