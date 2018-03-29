How Jesus Helped Invent McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

For many a present or former Catholic, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a fast-food messiah during the church-sanctioned, 40-day annual guilt-a-thon called Lent. But this sandwich is an actual Godsend. Jesus of Nazareth -- you know, the guy from the Mel Gibson movie -- actually did play a role in the formulation of the beloved fried fish sandwich. (We, of course, could argue that Jesus plays a direct role in everything that happens, but c'mon, this is an article about a fish sandwich, guys.)
Prepare to be enlightened on how the first fast seafood sandwich -- and, one of the 101 most influential dishes in American history -- was born, rejected, and ultimately resurrected.
It starts with an enterprising McDonald's franchise owner, who was touched by an angel...
... but not really, because that would be grounds for transcendental assault.
The true story: in 1962, Lou Groen, a Micky D's franchise owner in the greater Cincinnati area, was at the helm of a quickly sinking ship. Sales were brutal. His store was being manned a skeleton crew that consisted of his wife, and some dude named George. They were on the verge of losing it all, because no one ate burgers for much of February and March.
The problem? The area his McDonald's served was almost 90% Catholic.
Which was bad news for meat-slingers, especially at this time. "Good Catholics" were "expected" to abstain from meat every Friday, and completely take meat off their menus during the entire 40-day period of Lent. Ask your grandma. Or, my grandma. Or any older person wearing a crucifix and silently scolding you with their retinas.
The laws passed by the Vatican in the late '50s and early '60s made it easier to get your penance in other ways (like giving random stuff up in place of meat). But at the time when Groen's business was in the toilet, most self-respecting Catholics still followed these meat-restricting guidelines like it was the Word of God.
Which to them, it was, of course.
And on the third day, Groen created the Filet-O-Fish. And it was good.
Not only did Groen have the almost saintlike intuition to buy a McDonald's franchise in the early '60s, but he also realized the company was getting screwed out of some serious bucks during the sacred stretch when Catholic customers ditched the golden arches for fried fish joints.
So, he hatched the fish sandwich concept, whipped up some tartar sauce, and took his experiment to Micky D's headquarters for an evaluation, and hopefully the go-ahead from corporate.
The brass at McDonald's couldn't deny that Groen's fish-wich was a solid idea, but they were already conceptualizing ideas for a meatless sandwich, too -- because if there's one thing upper-management excels at, it's crushing the dreams of their employees (except for my bosses! Love you guys!).
Don't freak out, but the Filet-O-Fish was almost nixed for the "Hula Burger"
According to the interview with Paul Clark of The Cincinnati Enquirer, republished by USA Today, Groen said that McDonald's head honcho, Ray Croc, envisioned their meatless sandwich as a cold bun with a slice of pineapple and cheese on it. And he wanted to call it the (**shudder**) "Hula Burger." Seriously.
"Ray said to me, 'Well, Lou, I'm going to put your fish sandwich on (a menu) for a Friday. But I'm going to put my special sandwich on, too. Whichever sells the most, that's the one we'll go with.' Friday came and the word came out. I won hands down. I sold 350 fish sandwiches that day. Ray never did tell me how his sandwich did," Groen told Clark.
People prefer warm cuts of fried fish to cold slices of pineapple? What marketing department could have possibly seen that coming?!
And now, the fish sandwich is an international sensation!
The Filet-O-Fish became the first addition to McDonald's original menu and has since become a staple of Micky D's menus around the globe, and inspired plenty of fast-food copycats. And on a micro-note, in Groen's words, it "saved his business."
The man himself passed away in 2011 at the age of 93, but his contribution to the world of fast food swims upstream eternally.
According to the original Cincinnati Enquirer profile on Groen, 23% of all Filet-O-Fish sandwiches are bought during Lent, and its religious significance has extended beyond Catholicism, as Muslims and Jews -- who also have dietary restrictions regarding meat -- have embraced it as well.
So the next time your Catholic guilt overwhelms you, and you opt for the Filet at the drive-thru on a Lenten Friday, thank Lou Groen and his spark of marketing genius.
But remember, not even a McGangBang is worth 4,000 Hail Marys.
