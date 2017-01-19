Food & Drink

America Apparently Stole the Happy Meal

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017
McDonald's Happy Meal
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

related

A Killer Workout You Can Do on Any Set of Stairs

related

Forget the Dollar Slice: Here's Where to Find the Best Regional Pizza Styles in NYC

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

The Happy Meal is one of those amazing all-American food inventions. You know, like ketchup. Wait, that originated in China?! We're about to melt your mind again: The McDonald's Happy Meal is actually the creation of a Guatemalan woman, according to a report by Consequence of Sound.

The first actual Happy Meal was served in Guatemala in the mid-'70s, when Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño came up with an item called a "Menu Ronald." Consequence of Sound writes that it was designed to "help parents feed their children with less fuss." The meal came with a hamburger, a small fries, and a small sundae in a bag.

Now, keep in mind that the American Dick Brams is considered the "father of the Happy Meal." He came up with the key Happy Meal innovations like a toy, putting handles on that cute little box, and offering up extra entree options for kids to debate for far too long.

So next time you're in McDonald's enjoying a cheap kids meal (if you want other filling, delicious kids meal options elsewhere, we've got 'em here), make sure to tip your cap to Guatemala.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and needs a McFlurry. Follow him to ice cream @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Things That Make You Look Like an Idiot in Restaurants

related

READ MORE
Be Still Your Heart, Carl's Jr. Releases a Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

related

READ MORE
Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast Makes You Smarter

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like