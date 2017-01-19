America Apparently Stole the Happy Meal

Now, keep in mind that the American Dick Brams is considered the "father of the Happy Meal." He came up with the key Happy Meal innovations like a toy, putting handles on that cute little box, and offering up extra entree options for kids to debate for far too long.

So next time you're in McDonald's enjoying a cheap kids meal (if you want other filling, delicious kids meal options elsewhere, we've got 'em here), make sure to tip your cap to Guatemala.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.