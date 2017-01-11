Food & Drink

What Time Does McDonald's Start Serving Lunch?

By Published On 09/30/2016 By Published On 09/30/2016
Usodesita/Flickr

McDonald's introduced breakfast in 1975 with the Egg McMuffin, and much has been made of their move to all-day breakfast offerings. Look no one's saying the McDonald's breakfast menu, set against its fast-food competition, is nothing short of exceptional. But sometimes you just want a burger. A juicy burger. It's telling that the Big Mac is still the best thing to order at Mickey D's.

Across the board, McDonald's gets lunch rolling at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. This also means that you can order Happy Meals starting at those times too. It's OK, we won't judge. 

