We Finally Know Why McDonald's McFlurry Machines Are Always Broken

But there's a good reason why you can't always get what you want (when it comes to McDonald's ice cream, at least).

According to a new report by the consummate McFlurry experts at The Wall Street Journal, the Golden Arches require McFlurry machines to undergo a vigorous four-hour-long heat-cleaning cycle to nix any bacteria, every day.

A company spokeswoman told the WSJ, "We regularly service our soft-serve equipment during off-peak hours. Customers who come in during that time may encounter a longer wait time or soft-serve dessert unavailability."

But a McDonald's employee gave the Journal the inside scoop, and claimed it was even more complicated than that. According to the machine's manual, the 11-part cleaning process "involves combining a sanitizing mix with warm water, removing and rinsing seven parts, brushing clean two fixed parts for 60 seconds and wiping down the machine with a sanitized towel."