The McRib Is Rarer Than Ever, So Here's How to Find It

mcdonald's mcrib
Flickr/Ruocaled

If you spend each year counting down the days until McDonald's McRib returns, you're not alone. And now there's an app to prove it.

People love their tender little salty-sweet BBQ sandwiches so dang much that McDonald's recently released an entire app just for hunting them down. The iOS 10 McRib Finder helps hungry customers locate the famed limited-time menu item by using the phone's GPS system.

The innovative product couldn't have come at a better time. This year's McRib, released on November 7th, hit just half the country's stores, down from 75% in 2014, Digiday reports. And with so many mega-fans littered throughout the country, we wouldn't be surprised if this app incited more than a few McRib-themed road trips.

As a ridiculous added bonus, the app even comes with a special keyboard full of custom McRib-inspired stickers. So move over bacon emoji, it looks like McDonald's meaty new clipart might have just beat you at your own game.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. Even the McRib was jealous of the fries, she could see it through his artificial meat eyes. Track her down @mereditto.

