Food & Drink

McDonald's Is Serving Ice Cream Tacos

By Published On 10/14/2016 By Published On 10/14/2016
Pocket Sundae
McDonalds Italia/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The Choco Taco is undoubtedly the best 100% authentic Mexican dessert in your grocer's freezer. But in the never-ending dessert arms race between food manufacturers, McDonald's has figured out a way to make it better: a freshly prepared take on the dessert taco.

The fast-food obsessives at Brand Eating noticed that McDonald's Italy introduced a Sundae Pocket, made by plopping vanilla soft serve, fudge, and hazelnuts into a waffle... or as Google Translate decoded from the Italian on McDonald's website: "a waffle pan."

There doesn't appear to be any McDonald's in the States trying this fantastic new dessert innovation, which means that, for now, you're stuck with the Choco Taco. And ice cream that looks like it's being swallowed by a fish.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and is a huge fan of soft serve. Follow him to dessert facts @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Anthony Bourdain Thinks Your Fancy Ketchup Is Total Bullshit

related

READ MORE
Anthony Bourdain Eats Rabbit Heads, Hallucinates on Spices in Sichuan

related

READ MORE
Starbucks Is Going to Start Selling (Really Good) Pizza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like