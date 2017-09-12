Would You Eat an $8 McLobster Roll at McDonald's?

As much as we'd like to consume 50,000 lobster rolls this summer, we're (probably) not all millionaires, and our beloved meal tends to come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, stepping in to fill our needs without drowning us in debt is... McDonald's?
According to Fox CT, the chain has revived the McLobster (a regional offering that's been off the menu for 10 years) at New England locations. The meal is made of 100% North Atlantic lobster with mayonnaise and lettuce on a home-style toasted roll. It's offered at $7.99 (which is pricy as far as the McDonald's menu goes), and comes in at 290 calories (not nearly as bad as a Big Mac!). As it is a regional item, it's not likely that you'll be seeing the McLobster at non-New England locations, so you're going to have to stick to your $30 two-bite roll.
Now, is a low-cost, fast-food lobster roll really something we're willing to risk our health over? Maybe.
Thrillist reached out to McDonald's for more info, but has not yet received comment.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. She's confused by the McLobster, but would not say no to one. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.