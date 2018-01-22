Meatless Week: Exploring the Thriving, Misunderstood World of Animal-Free Eating

O ver the years, we've been as guilty as any food-and-drink outlet of dispatching overzealous praise to the orthodoxy of meat. Burgers, chicken wings, bacon-wrapped chicken wings, and even more burgers -- we've been there, repeatedly and excitedly. Publishers have a house style; if we had a house protein, you can be sure it wouldn’t be tofu.
But all this week we're officially taking a break from extolling the decadent pleasures of eating fauna. Through a series of articles exploring the technological, cultural, and culinary impact of going meat-free, we'll examine what the meat substitutes of the future might look like, ponder TV's extreme lack of mainstream vegetarian cooking shows, and visit a town where the entire population is vegetarian. And because we're still list-ivores, we'll also taste-test and rank vegan- and vegetarian-friendly snacks, fake meats, and fast-food options.
The result is Meatless Week, and we hope you enjoy it. There's a lot to get to, so grab a plate and pass the seitan, would you?
How carnivores and vegans are drowning out vegetarianism.
By Jaya Saxena
Meat-eaters and vegans may get more attention, but vegetarians are very much still here. They just need a stronger message.
