Meet The Man Using Your Leftovers to Change Washington D.C. for the Better

How has food been a force within Washington, DC?



Well, right now DC Central Kitchen has four classes for kitchen and job training. We also do three classes remotely to engage more folks throughout the community. I want to get people ready to work and make them feel empowered.

We are focused on growing our social enterprise businesses. We do contract meals and catering which has seen significant growth in the last few years. We also have expanded our work with DC Public Schools. During the school year, we provide locally sourced, scratch-made meals in schools around the city. That contract accounts for $5 million in revenue and has created more than 50 jobs, many of which employ graduates from our culinary job training program. We’ve moved past the business of advocating for people, and we are actually hiring our graduates, getting them to a place where we grow on our own. It’s a great way for other businesses to see how it works, and see the value that it can make.