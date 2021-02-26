Medicinal Chef Megon Dee Is Helping People Finding the Sacred in Cannabis

When Megon Dee moved from Baltimore, MD to Portland, OR in 2016, she just wanted a fresh start. Particularly in regards to her relationship with cannabis.

Following the completion of a self-expungement of six cannabis-related charges, Dee—experienced with the plant and the culinary realm—set her sights on finding a new home in Portland’s legal cannabis community. She found one quickly, and then another, going on to help establish multiple licensed kitchens for now major, franchised brands. Many of her recipes, or parts of them, can be spotted still on Oregon shelves.

By 2018, however, Dee was feeling the pull of an even higher calling. She’d gotten to know the adult use market, but the more she learned about the science of the plant and its medicinal potential, the less satisfied she felt spending her days making copy-and-paste gummies by the thousand. Dee removed herself from what she’d imagined would be her dream gig, leaving the edible manufacturing grind to start something of her own. Something much truer to what she wanted to bring to the world.