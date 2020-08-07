Cannabis Creative Mennlay Aggrey on Managing Self Care in a Changing World

Has creativity played a role in helping you process everything going on?

If I’m going to be honest, I have not been very creative, nor have I been taking care of myself in the way that I should. *sobs.* It’s deeply affecting my mental health and is something that I’m aggressively and intentionally working on. So if you’re like me and haven’t been putting yourself first, I strongly encourage you to stop that shit right now!

As my best self, I practice online yoga with Black to Yoga, a collective based in the Bay Area and Liberate Meditate, a meditation app for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community. If I can do yoga and /or meditate every other day, it keeps me from caving into sadness. It’s been a heavy time for us collectively as humans, and personally, this small practice has been a lifeline.

As co-founder and creative director of Xula, have you found moments of lightness while working on a project that will help women care for themselves?

My business partner and co-founder, Karina Primelles, and I really created Xula as a direct response to the absence of women, BIPOC, and queer people in the CBD and cannabis space. We honor not only what it means to be a Mexican and Latina, but what it means to be a feminine being in the scope of the cannabis industry. We infuse our products with ancestral herbal knowledge and modern science to create products geared towards myriad experiences of womanhood—from menstrual discomfort to sleep, focus, etc.

I imagine working on a wellness brand requires most of that energy you’d use for your own self care. But I also think putting healing energy out there only compounds and does come back around.

The women Xula is meant for are the bodies often left out of the mainstream. From queer bodies to middle-aged bodies of color, and the Latinx bodies sterotypically associated with the worst of the illegal cannabis market. As a weed tia, it will give me so much joy and satisfaction to provide more access to CBD for them--instead of the young straight white folks dominating the wellness space.