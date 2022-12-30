Make This Cozy Mexican Hot Chocolate Souffle Using a Cast Iron Skillet

The cast iron pan is a misunderstood piece of cookware. Many view it as fussy, heavy, and unglamorous, used only for campfire cooking or fat-streaked steaks. This narrow view is something Lisa Odegard wants to shift with her cookbook Cast Iron Desserts.

“It’s the ultimate utilitarian pan,” Odegard begins. “There is a great piece of cast iron at every price point.”

Although cast iron may automatically conjure images of rusty and oily black pans, the material is used in much more diverse ways. There are the colorful enameled cast iron Dutch ovens of Le Creuset and Staub, lusted after by every cooking enthusiast. There are cast iron griddles that will provide perfect grill marks for burgers, pork chops, and even peaches. And of course, there are the raw cast iron pans that are recognizable and can be made non-stick without the use of chemicals.

In Cast Iron Desserts, Odegard addresses the differences between raw and enameled cast iron and finds uses for all formats through her dessert recipes. “I just realized there’s not actually a dessert cookbook [for cast iron],” she says. “It’s always at the back part of a book with standard crisps and crumbles and Dutch babies.”

So instead of finding a perfect cast iron dessert recipe that did not exist, Odegard decided to develop it herself. Odegard has been interested in cooking her whole life. Her mom, a second-generation immigrant, poured love into her meals and introduced her to new dishes—baklava, fish sauce-laced dishes from Vietnam, homemade pizza and cannoli. This delicious childhood translated into a degree in nutrition and eventually culinary school, where Odegard delved deep into the technicalities of gastronomy.

“I’ve always loved recipe testing and as far as desserts go, I was trying to explore what I can make well and what can’t I make with cast iron,” Odegard explains.

It turns out, you can make much more than cobblers and Dutch pancakes using cast iron. Odegard pens recipes for scones, cinnamon rolls, cakes, yuzu thyme cookies, and more—approaching baking with curiosity and experimentation of flavors. “As much as I love creme brulee, it does not work well with cast iron because I can’t really get that ambient texture,” Odegard laughs. “Somebody prove me wrong, because I could not do it.”

What does work surprisingly well is souffle. The delicate cake contrasts the sturdiness of cast iron. Odegard, inspired by homemade hot chocolate she prepares for her sons, amps up her Mexican hot chocolate souffle with the addition of cayenne pepper and cinnamon.

“I think it would be easier for most people to use an enamel-coated cast iron, but it actually worked really well with raw cast iron as well,” Odegard says. “Because cast iron takes so long to heat up, it allows the souffle to push up and cook properly.”

Souffles—which, like cast iron, are misconstrued as difficult—are made possible through cast iron cookware and Odegard’s careful instruction (following multiple rounds of recipe testing with friends and family possessing a wide range of cooking abilities). For those nervous about the intricacies of the recipe, Odegard has woven QR codes throughout her cookbook that contain video instructions.

“I think everyone has the ability to be proficient in the kitchen,” Odegard says encouragingly. “All you need is curiosity, time, and experience.”