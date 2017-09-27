Brisket Tacos With Mango Salsa Are Proof That Summer’s Not Over

So you’ve got yourself an entire brisket and that bad boy is ready to take up smoking. Luckily for you, the crown prince of BBQ, Michael Mixon, has issued you a useful and delicious recipe to feed a massive gathering at your next barbecue (and we should know; we watched him do just this at just that).
Two rules: Before marinating the brisket, remove the fat cap on the bottom from the center of the meat back to the point (the narrow end). And after marinating, season the whole thing with rub to maximize that flavor.
You’re going to need two aluminum pans (one to marinate, one to cook), some aluminum foil, an injector, and a blanket. No, the blanket doesn’t go in the smoker, (Why would you think that?) don’t do that.
Brisket
Ingredients:
- 1 15-to-20 lb whole untrimmed brisket, preferably Wagyu
- 1 quart beef injection and marinade (recipe below)
- ¾ cup beef rub (recipe below)
- 2 cups mango salsa (recipe below)
Directions:
- Trim your brisket. Remove the membrane from the meat, and any excess fat
- Place the brisket, fat side up, in an aluminum baking pan
- Inject it by eyeballing 1-inch squares all over the brisket and injecting half of the beef injection in those squares. Flip the brisket over, fat side down, and pour the remaining injection/marinade over the meat. Cover and refrigerate for at least six hours
- Thirty minutes before you are ready to cook the brisket, preheat the smoker to 350°F. (You can also use a gas grill, but you’ll need to put your wood chips on one side that has the flame lit and the meat on the other that is unlit)
- Remove the brisket from the marinade and discard the marinade. Apply the beef rub by hand all over the meat. Place the brisket in a clean aluminum baking pan, place the pan in the smoker, and cook for 2½ hours
- Remove the pan from the smoker and cover it with aluminum foil. Put it back into the smoker and cook for another 1½ hours or until the temperature in the point end of the meat reaches 205°F
- Remove the pan from the smoker and wrap the pan, still covered with aluminum foil, in a thick blanket. Let it rest at room temperature for 3 to 4 hours
- Unwrap the pan, discard the foil, and remove the brisket, taking care to save the accumulated juices. Set the brisket aside
- Strain the juices of all grease, and pour the juices into a medium saucepan. Warm the juices over medium heat, and allow them to come to a simmer
- Meanwhile, slice the brisket evenly against the grain. Place the slices on a warm platter and pour the juices over them. Serve immediately on corn tortillas with mango salsa
Beef injection and marinade
Ingredients:
- 1 quart water
- 3 tablespoons beef base or beef bouillon powder
- 3 tablespoons beef au jus or a 15-oz can of strong beef broth
- 2 ounces of Cabo Wabo Tequila
Directions:
- In a large stockpot over high heat, bring the water to a boil
- Add the beef base and the beef au jus to the water, and stir until dissolved. Remove from the heat
- If reserving for a later use, let the liquid cool; then pour it into a jug or bottle. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks
Beef rub
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup annatto powder
- ⅓ cup chili powder
- ½ cup sugar
- 4 tablespoons kosher salt
- 4 tablespoons onion powder
- 4 tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon habanero pepper flakes
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients thoroughly. You can store this rub in an airtight container indefinitely
Mango salsa
Ingredients:
- 1 mango, peeled and diced
- ½ cup red bell pepper, diced
- ⅓ cup red onion, diced
- ⅓ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Make well in advance so flavors have time to mingle
- Peel the skin and chop the mango, discarding the pit
- Finely dice the pepper and onion
- Roughly chop the cilantro to taste. If you want more of a citrusy/floral flavor, include more of the stems, sliced into thin rounds
- Mix all ingredients with lime juice, salt, and pepper