Michael Symon’s New Italian Restaurant at Borgata Is Dedicated to His Mom

Think you nailed Mother’s Day this year? Well celebrity chef Michael Symon most likely just one-upped you. His first restaurant in New Jersey, Angeline, just opened May 6 (a mere eight days before Mother’s Day) and it’s named after his mom, Angel.
Angeline is located inside Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, which is becoming a mecca for big name chefs and foodies seeking out good eats while on vacation. Symon’s Angeline joins restaurants by chefs like Bobby Flay, Geoffrey Zakarian and Wolfgang Puck at the casino.
Because we had to get the lowdown on the Jersey Shore’s newest Italian joint (bathing suit season be damned) we had Symon answer a few questions for us about his new venture. Not surprisingly, his answers are going to make you crave Sunday sauce and meatballs -- whether or not you’re a paisan.
It’s influenced by his roots
Before becoming an Iron Chef and co-hosting The Chew on ABC, Symon grew up in Cleveland in a Greek and Sicilian family. At Angeline, he wanted to pay homage to those roots -- specifically through Italian dishes, as an homage to where where his family is from. When the restaurant held its grand opening in May, his mom was literally brought to tears by the experience.
“I really wanted to honor her and make her proud. To see her come in here and cry…”
“After 21 plus years of owning our own restaurants, it was a pretty emotional decision for me to name one after my mom and do the food that I grew up eating,” Symon said. “I really wanted to honor her and make her proud. To see her come in here and cry when she saw the restaurant and ate the food made it really special.”
Symon also says Angeline is especially close to his heart because it encompasses his hometown, his mom’s cooking, and his travels to Italy throughout his career.
“Cleveland is a red sauce town and I grew up with a mother from Sicily who cooked Italian food,“ he says. “I've traveled a lot through Italy in my professional career so it's really a culmination of all those things. It's like my life in Italian food.”
Oh, and the reason he’s waited about two decades to show off his homegrown Italian skills? “When we opened our first restaurant on our own, we decided to do American because if it was Italian, my mom could come in and make fun of my meatballs!”
The menu is old-school Italian
Symon told us his mom also played a big part in influencing specific dishes on the menu. “Always on Sundays we had a big Sunday sauce dinner, and my mom always made lasagna for parties,” Symon explains. “So the food I ate growing up was Italian food and 80% of it was made by my mother.”
Angeline offers a full Sunday Supper you can get any night of the week. For $49, you’ll start with prosciutto, fresh ricotta and peppers to nibble on. Then, you'll move on to a classic caesar salad, served with some garlic bread. Cavatelli serves as the pasta course, with sausage & peppers and his mom's meatballs as the main. (Plus a side of rapini, because you can't forget veggies.) Because no Sicilian would serve you a full Sunday Supper without dessert, the meal finishes with a Cleveland-style Cassata Cake -- a sponge cake base with strawberries, custard, and almonds.
While the Sunday Supper offering is the dish that’s most personal to him, mom’s lasagna is the chef’s favorite: a classic striation of ribbony noodles with meat sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella. Both Mom’s Lasagne and the Sunday Supper are listed as “Angel’s Favorites” on the new menu.
“It brings everyone together. That’s what Italian food is all about,” Symon said.
The dining room: think supper at grandma’s, but... sexy?
It’s not just Symon’s mom who has had a hand in Angeline, though. His wife, Liz, is also responsible for helping to design the new 8,200 square foot space. Liz Symon, along with NYC design company Parts and Labor, came up with the cozy concept. They designed the space to have a dark palette, with deep woods, leather banquettes, and an entire display case dedicated to salumi.
“We wanted it to remind you of a nostalgic Sunday Supper at grandma’s, but in a sexier way,” Michael Symon said of the design. “It’s cozy and stylish at the same time.”
To really achieve that cozy feel, there are also several intimate spaces throughout the restaurant, separated by glass and steel glazing walls. So whether you’re bringing a date, or having a Sunday Supper with all your cousins, the space is going to feel right.
And yes, he’s excited to do AC
New Jersey clearly has some discerning tastes about Italian food (this is the place that made capicola gabagool) and Symon says he’s excited to be a part of the food scene here -- particularly in Atlantic City.
“I have always had a soft spot for Atlantic City. It has all the fun of Vegas with a good dose of nostalgia,” he said. “I have been doing events at Borgata for several years now and the thing I have always loved about it is the people. Not only the wonderful team that works and runs it but the customers... everyone is just very real and down to earth.”
So welcome to New Jersey, Chef Michael. Now, let’s eat.