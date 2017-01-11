Oreo's New Chocolate Bars Are the Best Things They've Ever Made

Oreo has a propensity to churn out a kaleidoscope of new -- often super-weird -- flavors regularly, like Swedish Fish, banana split, even cookies and cream (basically an Oreo-flavored Oreo).

In spite of all its efforts to create something new and exciting, I'd usually just rather eat a regular Oreo. But then I got the hot-off-the-assembly-line collaboration with German chocolate maestro Milka, and now my entire life's trajectory has been thrown off axis. This may be the single best thing Oreo has ever produced. And remember, these are the people who gave us the dearly departed Oreo O's.