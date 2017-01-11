80% of Millennials Have Never Tried a Big Mac. Isn't That Weird?

If you have more followers on Snapchat than dollars in your bank account... you might just be a millennial. If you've never had a cable subscription, but own two Apple TVs... you might just be a millennial. And if you've ever tasted a Big Mac in your life, you might not be a Millennial.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal (every Millennial's favorite paper!), only one in five adults between the ages of 18 and 34 have ever tasted Micky D's signature burger tower. As it turns out, young Americans are certainly not ba-da-ba-ba-bah lovin' McDonald's like their parents did.

It's not breaking news that fast-food profits are plummeting -- it's been happening for the better part of the past decade. And while all-day breakfast at the Golden Arches have proven positive -- it helped give the company an all-time high closing price in mid-May -- the company's stocks recently dipped.