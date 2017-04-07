The Best Thing to Eat at Every MLB Stadium

The next time you take yourself out to the ball game, don't buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks. For one, why would you buy peanuts and Cracker Jacks when Cracker Jacks already have peanuts in them? And secondly, food at baseball parks has gotten much, much better since the days when the Sultan of Swat served up dingers with a side of stale popcorn in a box with what we can only assume is an illustration of a child-slave sailor and his loyal attack dog.
Every modern MLB cathedral has more copious and varied food options than Babu's Dream Cafe, and each park always has a signature dish that simply outplays the rest of the roster. These national-pastime meals add character and culinary ambience to their respective parks, and in their own little way,can make even the most boring of games (Marlins vs. Padres in mid-August, anyone?) somehow bearable. Now please rise and remove your caps: These are the best foods at every Major League ballpark.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Chase Field
What: Churro Dog 2.0
Where: Sections 114 and 123
The Churro Dog has more clout than anyone on the current D-Backs roster (Greinke is streaky and Goldschmidt… we'll just have to wait and see). This dessert dog, on the other hand, to paraphrase The Big Lebowski, "is a churro-based snack for its time and place... it fits right in." It even won "donut-based food of the year" by MLB.com, which is pretty much the Academy Awards for donut-based ballpark foods. The Churro Dog 2.0 amps things up by throwing an Oreo churro inside the traditional donut bun (with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, and extra Oreos). It's one of the preeminent stadium foods and a benchmark for all baseball desserts. Because as ballpark food logic dictates, your dish is only as good as the heart attacks that should inevitably follow.
Atlanta Braves: SunTrust Park
What: Waffle House
Where: Section 311
The Braves now have a shiny new state-of-the-art stadium to accompany their god-awful ballclub. And since fans in Georgia need something to wash down the cultural insensitivity of the Tomahawk Chop, they can turn to the South's greatest export (aside from Fetty Wap, obviously), Waffle House. Yes, SunTrust Park has a Waffle House, in-house. And while you won't find the full menu here, the scaled-down effort is more than sufficient: waffles, hash browns of all styles, and the Texas Philly sandwich. It's enough caloric, down-home cooking glory to help fans forget they had Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, and Tom Glavine on the same team, in their primes, and only captured one championship. Damn, Yankees!
Baltimore Orioles: Camden Yards
What: Chesapeake fries
Where: The Flying Dog Grill, Section 27
The picturesque, bay-side stadium that Cal Ripken built (but not really, they used city-paid construction workers) actually has some of the best food options of any ballpark in the junior circuit, in a town brimming with surprisingly choice eats. So, this was a tough choice. In the end, this appetizer-meal -- which, in case you were wondering, is waffle fries covered with mounds of fresh Maryland crab dip -- won because of its regional ties (the Old Line State =crabs and Old Bay), and also because it's just really damn good. It's actually the best thing to come out of Charm City since The Wire wrapped. Apologies to Joe Flacco.
Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park
What: Fenway Frank
Where: Pretty much everywhere in Fenway Park
Part of the charm of baseball is the nostalgia (also, the coaches have to wear full uniforms, which is hilarious). The game is essentially played the same way it was hundreds of years ago. It's like a historical reenactment every summer, with limited commercial breaks and zero boring butter-churning. Back when the Great Bambino was slinging fastballs in Fenway, they ate hot dogs. And the nation still does. The Fenway Frank is a staple in one of America's oldest parks, and it remains the most popular thing on the menu. They're wicked ubiquitous, brah.
Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field
What: Bao to the Pork
Where: Pork & Mindy’s, Bleacher Platform 14
Not only are the Cubs reigning World Series champs, they also just swept the MLB Food Namies (which is an award I literally just made up) with the delightfully titled Bao to the Pork sandwich. The sandwich -- from Chicago-favorite Pork & Mindy's -- combines hickory-smoked pulled pork with pickled daikon, carrots, and jalapeño relish on a steamed bao bun. Now if the Cubbies faithful have to wait another century for their next World Series trip, they can do so knowing they have one of the most eclectic baseball snacks in the Big League. It's so good, it will make every North Sider forget how much they hate Steve Bartman, or that Moises Alou used to pee on his hands before every game.
Chicago White Sox: Guaranteed Rate Field
What: Elote/corn off the cob
Where: Sections 104, 127, 142, and 529
The Second City's second-favorite baseball team (but Obama's No. 1!) gives the South Side of Chicago something to root for... if not on the field, then at least in the concessions line at the park formerly known as Comiskey. You can snag this snack in the form of an elote (corn on the cob) or a bowl of corn cut fresh off the cob and loaded with toppings of your choosing, including chili, salt, butter, and mayo. But when the dude asks which you want on top of yours, do the responsible thing and say, "all of them."
Cincinnati Reds: Great American Ball Park
What: Skyline Chili
Where: All over the park
Skyline Chili -- much like Reds legend Pete Rose -- is beloved by fans, but dramatically divisive, and sometimes controversial, pretty much everywhere else. While Cincinnatians (Cincinnatites? Cinncers?) consider their messy pseudo-chili a city landmark in itself, out-of-towners might not be able to grasp what makes the famous Skyline puddle so damn endearing to Queen City taste buds. But who cares? When in Cincy, you eat like the Reds fans do, which means plenty of Skyline. On nachos, on hot dogs, on ice cream (maybe?). You can get this stuff all over GABP, and you damn well should.
Cleveland Indians: Progressive Field
What: Melt Bar and Grilled
Where: The Right Field District
So last season was a success... but it obviously could have ended better. At any rate, fans of the Tribe can look forward to eating what is consistently considered one of the best grilled cheeses in the entire nation at Progressive's newly renovated Right Field District. One bonkers sandwich from Melt -- try the Parmageddon loaded with pierogies -- is enough to shed the "Mistake by the Lake" label The Land was slapped with over the past quarter-century. Maybe it's best to ignore the Browns.
Colorado Rockies: Coors Field
What: CHUBurger
Where: The Rooftop at Coors Field
For this one, we turn to senior staff writer and Denver dweller Lee Breslouer: "CHUBurger is weirdly not the burger place owned by Nobel Prize winner Steven Chu. Rather, it's a rooftop location of a burger joint opened by the stalwart Colorado beer maker Oskar Blues. OB got its start as a brewpub, so it's no surprise to anyone from the area that its burger joint is one of the best in a state full of 'em. To wit: the first year it was open in 2014, the hard-working staff flipped 50,000 burgers. Local, grass-fed Angus beef is the centerpiece of said burgers, and it can be paired with shakes, fries, and a few Oskar Blues."
Detroit Tigers: Comerica Park
What: TIE: Craft beer and bacon on a stick
Where: Michigan Craft Beer, Section 104
That's right. Craft beer -- definitely a liquid -- is sharing the honor of the Motor City's best ballpark food with a stick-based cured meat. And it's not just because Tigers fans need to drown their sorrows with high-ABV counts quite regularly. I'll let Thrillist Deputy Editor and self-admitted Tigers fan Bison Messink explain: "Though the Tigers are behind the game in food, they were one of the first parks to step it up with craft beer, with a particular stand in right field (called 'Michigan Craft Beer') with beer from Michigan breweries like Founders, Bell's, New Holland, and Atwater. That stand also has bacon on a stick, which is also the best food-thing at the stadium, actually." OK. Sold.
Florida Marlins: Marlins Park
What: Taco dog
Where: Miami Mex, Section 5
Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is a taco a sandwich? These usually loaded questions become even more of a mindfuck with the advent of the Marlins' taco dog: a Nathan's frank wrapped in a tortilla with chili, pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream. It's a dish fit for the absurdly flamboyant Marlins Park, and a worthy distraction from what is sure to be another brutal season by the floundering club. Are hot dogs better in a tortilla? Perhaps. But they are definitely not worse. Either way, this thing's probably not a sandwich. But it is the best thing to snack on in South Beach. At the ballpark, anyway.
Houston Astros: Minute Maid Park
What: Texas Smoke
Where: Section 125, 406
Texas Smoke and its legendary brisket get bonus points since celebrity chef and Texas Smoke owner Bryan Caswell is a legit Astros fanboy. It also truly embodies local flavor and is a legitimately delicious meal even if you're not in the ballpark. There are two locations in-park, though, to ensure the crowds at Minute Maid are never too far from a banging plate of homestyle BBQ. When the 'Stros moved from the NL to the AL, they luckily brought their trademarked brisket with them. They did add a designated hitter, though. Bad news for National League purists, good news for people who like to eat meat.
Kansas City Royals: Kauffman Stadium
What: Belfonte Ice Cream
Where: All over the stadium
So, we eschewed tradition and didn't go with any type of Kansas City BBQ. We know, "blasphemy," "heresy," "we'll burn for this," blah, blah, blah. Hear us out: Belfonte has been a KC staple since 1969, the same year the Royals themselves were founded. Coincidence? Yeah, probably. Still, the ice cream is the antidote to those hot Midwestern day games out on the boiling metal of Kauffman's bleachers. It's also a cure for empty stomachs and, if used correctly, malaise. Even better than a loaded bullpen.
Los Angeles Angels: Angel Stadium
What: Chronic Tacos
Where: Section 223
The Angels have one of the most exciting young players in the league in Mike Trout. They also have one of the most exciting young tacos in the league in the carnitas taco. While Trout comes from Millville, NJ, the tacos come from Chronic Tacos, a local SoCal joint that has become the one of the most popular food stops in the whole park. Mike Trout is a five-tool player (average, power, catch, throw, run). These are five-tool tacos (delicious, cheap, pork, spicy, for sale). Fans can only hope to see more excellence from both in the coming years.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodger Stadium
What: Super Dodger Dog
Where: All over
"OK, it's time for some true honesty: classic Dodger Dogs -- the long, sort of mushy, very skinny, beef/pork-blended hot dog that's one of the most famous foods in baseball -- is sort of terrible, especially if you get the steamed version (available through most of the park) rather than the much more flavorful grilled version (available only at select vendors). But it's that processed, salty flavor that also sparks nostalgia for childhood summers and the smell of tee-ball tees and not-quite-broken-in mitts that makes going to Dodgers games, especially for local Angelenos, a must-do. The pro tip is to order the far better Super Dodger Dog, made entirely of beef, which is slightly fatter, way juicier, and is absolutely more palatable, but still allows you to leave the stadium feeling like you made the correct food choice. And then, drive through a nearby In-N-Out," says LA Editor Jeff Miller.
Milwaukee Brewers: Miller Park
What: Bratchos on a stick
Where: All over the park
There are some things in life you shouldn't try to explain or make sense of. They are things that just need to be accepted as what they are, nothing more, nothing less. Such is the case with Miller Park's Bratchos (get it?). A fried wad of cheese, seasoned ground beef, crushed Doritos, and sour cream on a 6in toothpick. "We've sold nachos before, but some people don't want to get messy," the concessions GM at Miller Park told ESPN. "I think this is going to be a big seller because you can eat this in one hand and have a beer in the other." It's like a deep-fried plastic bag, dancing in the wind.
Minnesota Twins: Target Field
What: Indurrito
Where: Hot Spice, Section 120
The safe (and obviously still delicious) choice would be ordering a sausage from one of Kramarczuk's many outposts around the park. Instead, be adventurous and try the "Indian burrito" from Hot Indian Foods, one of the Twin Cities' premier food trucks and purveyor of eclectic Indian dishes. Plus, in Minnesota it's basically only summer for most of July and half of August. So you could use a little spice out in those bleachers when it's snowing in April, June, and September.
New York Mets: Citi Field
What: Fuku chicken sandwich
Where: Fuku, Section 102
New York's NL squad lacks for quality food like it lacks for young flamethrowers who look like they're into Thor cosplay. That's a baseball-nerdy way of saying they have a smorgasbord of sexy food choices in the concessions at Citi Field... and a litter of blonde, long-haired starters. With all apologies to the honorable Shake Shack and legendary Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, the crown goes to David Chang (duh) and his transcendent spicy chicken sandwich from Fuku. It's the best thing to happen to the Mets since Keith Hernandez and his mustache came to town.
New York Yankees: Yankee Stadium
What: Dirty-water dogs outside Yankee Stadium
Where: Outside Yankee Stadium
For better or worse, the Yankees are the quintessential New Yorker sports team. And, for better or worse, the quintessential New Yorker thing is to charge a metric shit-ton of cash for the simplest pleasures -- something the Yankees and their stadium fully embrace. So, if you can't grab a bite at Stan's before you watch the Bombers, do the other quintessential New York thing, and scarf down at least two DWDs before you go through security. The stadium has sushi. And steak. And a veritable farmers market. But the hot dog guy has ketchup and mustard for approximately $50 less.
Oakland A's: The Coliseum
What: Ribs and Things
Where: Section 104
The team has seen better days. The Coliseum has seen better days. And as the city just across the Bay Bridge has the shiny new(ish) park and myriad food options, the old also-is-a-football-stadium Oaktown ballpark is a little rough around the edges and scarce in food options. But Ribs and Things comes through... and saves the day, I guess.
Philadelphia Phillies: Citizens Bank Park
What: A cheesesteak
Where: Tony Luke's, Section 104
In the (very unfortunate) absence of the legendary "Schmitter," which was pretty much the only reason to go to a Phillies game since 2009, a cheesesteak should rightfully take its place on the Iron Throne of Philly's ball team. Citizens Bank has a few cheesesteak options -- including Campo's -- but the honor here goes to Tony Luke's, the sandwich that's always in the "Best of Philly" conversation. It's a cheesesteak. It's Philly. You get it.
Pittsburgh Pirates: PNC Park
What: Anything from Primanti Brothers
Where: Section 104
Occasionally a sandwich will rise above the bread that holds it, and become something more than the sum of its sandwichy parts. Primanti Bros.' was designed as a workingman's lunch, a full meal in the palm of dockworkers' and steelworkers' calloused hands. It has since evolved into a bona fide Pittsburgh icon. And there's no better place to bite into the quintessential yinzer classic than dahntahn at PNC Park with a beautiful view of of the City of Champions over the outfield wall, n'at.
San Francisco Giants: AT&T Park
What: Crab sandwich
Where: Crazy Crab'z, Centerfield
While the Giants seem to somehow win the World Series every even-numbered year lately, their fans are kept satisfied during the odd years with one of the most eclectic and bountiful concession-stand lineups in the Majors. It's as if each food stand was injected with some sort of performance enhancer, much like that one dude who hit a bunch of dingers in McCovey Cove a little while back. The crab sandwich of fresh crab meat stuffed between two slices of buttered, authentic San Fran sourdough rises to the top. Mainly because it's fresh crab meat stuffed between two slices of buttered, authentic San Fran sourdough.
San Diego Padres: Petco Park
What: Ahi poke tacos
Where: The Patio, Section 228
Despite being served cold, poke tacos are so hot right now. And while it might be a little too trendy for grizzly old-school fans, you shouldn't reject this dish just because it's not a hot dog. Admittedly, it's dangerously close to sushi -- and sushi at the ballpark is a little gauche. As is saying the word "gauche," by the way. But if you are going to do it, it might as well be in San Diego at a SoCal staple like Patio, where you can reasonably assume the fish is fresh. And authentic! If poke isn't your bag, baby, you can snag decent fish tacos (which are almost the same thing, really) from a plethora of outposts inside Petco. Embrace your good fortune.
Seattle Mariners: Safeco Field
What: Made-to-order ice cream sandwiches
Where: Frozen Rope Sandwich Company, Section 132
While the traditional Seattle snack may be tossed salads and scrambled eggs, the Mariners' cathedral went a different route: infinitely customizable ice cream sandwiches… which, in hindsight, make more sense for the ballpark than tossed salads and scrambled eggs. And this isn't some budget snack made in the back of an ice cream truck: Frozen Rope (get it?) uses gourmet cookies or brownies as buns, with ice cream from local favorites Lopez Island Creamery and Snoqualmie Ice Cream. From there, you are presented with a kaleidoscope of filler materials, including Fruity Pebbles, mini M&M's, and a veritable smorgasbord of sprinkles. They may not be the healthiest option, but they're as inexplicably beautiful and effortlessly cool as a young Ken Griffey Jr.'s swing. And who goes to the ballpark for health? Well, I guess the players…
St. Louis Cardinals: Busch Stadium
What: St. Louis dog
Where: Food Network Hot Dog Bar, Section 144
Oh, how original right? The St. Louis dog in St. Louis. Well, buddy, this wiener -- despite being from a place called Food Network Hot Dog Bar -- is pretty much the only thing at Busch Stadium that can beat can after can after can of fresh light beer (or as I call it, America Sauce). Let's go over the insides: potato chips, barbecue sauce, and shredded cheese atop a big ol' frankfurter. Wash it down with some America Sauce, and you have a perfect encapsulation of baseball, summer, and good old USA excess.
Tampa Bay Rays: Tropicana Field
What: Cuban sandwich
Where: All over the park
Here's the thing: Tropicana Field is probably the worst stadium in baseball. Sometimes, balls actually hit the ceiling. And the team has one of the lowest budgets in the league, leading to the unfortunate nickname, "Tampa Bay Triple A's." Despite all this nastiness, the home of the Rays has some legitimate foodstuff (that doesn't involve orange juice) for fans to enjoy while dodging balls falling from the roof, like the Cuban sandwich. You've got your ham, your pork, Swiss cheese, salami, the optional mustard/pickles, on toasted Cuban bread. You're not in Havana... or even Miami... but hey, as far as your tongue is concerned, you might as well be.
Texas Rangers: Globe Life Park
What: M.V.T. (Most Valuable Tamale)
Where: Section 141
Everything, apparently, is bigger in Texas. And while that's a dumb cliche no writer should ever lead a paragraph about Texas with (oops), it definitely applies to this big-ass, 2ft-long, "call the missus because I ain't driving home" Most Valuable Tamale. It's like A-Rod left some of his 'roids in Arlington and a local food vendor scooped them and put them to work. The dish itself is Globe Park's originally notorious "Boom Stick" -- a 2ft-long hot dog soaked with chili and cheese -- inside of a tamale. So it's not 100% original, but it is probably the best thing to eat in Arlington. And if you need explanation why, you probably don't deserve to eat it in the first place. Some things justify their existence by simply just existing. Like rainbows, or the sequels to Police Academy.
Toronto Blue Jays: Rogers Centre
What: Dessert churro poutine
Where: Section 141
Canada's only ball club (RIP Expos) obviously needed to throw its maple leaf-adorned caps into the fray. The Blue Jays are debuting a dessert poutine that swaps fries for churros, then ditches gravy and cheese curds for ice cream and caramel. Really, it's not poutine at all. It's more like a sundae with churro sticks. But ultimately that doesn't roll off the tongue as well as "dessert poutine." Makes sense. Now Jays fans can indulge in this hedonistic dessert as they watch their team screw up in the playoffs. O Canada!
Washington Nationals: Nationals Park
What: Chili half-smoke hot dog
Where: Ben's Chili Bowl, sections 109, 140, 317
Does it get any more patriotic than eating a hot dog while watching America's game in our nation's capital, in Nationals park, watching the Nationals? The answer is maybe... but it involves riding a bald eagle through a tornado of cowboy hats and hard copies of the Declaration of Independence. So doing that first thing is much more realistic. The Nationals are a budding young team with a nice talent core. On top of that, their park has DC's legendary half-smoke hot dog soaked and smothered in the District's famous chili. It's sweeter than a Bryce Harper dinger, and only a fraction of the cost. For once, Congress is doing something right. And by Congress, I mean the guys who make food at the baseball stadium down the street from Congress. I'm sure Congress wasn't really involved at all.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.