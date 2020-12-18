The Sous Vide Weed Chef Out To Decolonize Your Cookbook

This easy method for infusing food with precision was exactly what Lo had been seeking, as she got more adventurous with her infusions, she documented her journey. Within the year, she organized her explorations in Asian ingredients, history, cooking, photography, and cannabis into a blog called Sous Weed. She crafted recipes from scratch, put a thoughtfully Asian spin on others, photographing everything herself, and sharing cannabis education along the way.

“My platform is meant to be both teacher and friend,” says Lo. “For those unsure about cannabis, it offers educated information about how cannabis works and why. For readers interested in utilizing cannabis for wellness, it’s a source of inspiration with approachable ways to infuse a variety of cannabinoids into a sustainable daily routine.”

Five years later, and Sous Weed is a full-fledged brand renowned in the West Coast’s cannabis community. Her sous vide weed recipes are published in multiple books, and Lo has become a prominent voice for Asian-Americans in the cannabis industry. In the fall of 2019, she gave a talk at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum on Cannabis in Ancient Asia.

“As a Taiwanese-American child growing up in Texas, I adopted a lot of Western approaches and values,” says Lo. “Those beliefs have been challenged time and time again as I’ve moved, traveled, and connected with people from all walks of life. I now long to bridge the gap to my ancestors and their indigenous knowledge; to better understand the immigrant experience.”